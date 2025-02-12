Point Spread: Hoosiers Double-Digit Underdogs at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's been a rough patch for Indiana, losers of five straight and seven of eight. It has cost Mike Woodson his job, and postseason dreams are fading fast.
Finding a win somewhere isn't going to be easy. And that's true of Tuesday night's game at No. 11 Michigan State, where the Hoosiers are whopping 10.5-point underdogs at 7 p.m. ET according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com. The over/under is 148.5. The opening line was 11.5 on Tuesday morning, so the Hoosiers are getting some love with bettors.
The last time Indiana was out on the road, it got hammered at Wisconsin, trailing by 23 points in the second half before losing 76-64. It could be more of the same in East Lansing. Mike Woodson has 28 double-digit losses during his three-plus years at Indiana.
The Spartans are 10-2 in the Big Ten, but both losses came on their West Coast trip last week to UCLA and USC. The are a perfect 6-0 at home in league play. Their margin of victory is 18.6 points per game at home in the Big Ten, with two wins over 34 points against Nebraska and Washington.
Michigan State has had a relatively easy schedule so far. They've only played three ranked teams, and that's even somewhat deceiving. They lost to then No. 1-Kansas on Nov. 12, but the Jayhawks are ranked No. 17 now and have lost seven games.
Michigan State lost to then-No. 12 North Carolina on Nov. 27 but the Tar Heels are unranked now and have 11 losses. The Spartans beat then-No. 19 Illinois 80-78 on Jan. 19, but the Illini aren't ranked any longer either.
We'll learn a lot about the Spartans down the stretch, with five of their last six coming against ranked teams — Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan twice.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 14-10
Indiana overall vs. spread: 13-11
- Indiana home record: 11-3
Indiana home vs. spread: 9-5
- Indiana road record: 2-5
Indiana road vs spread: 3-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 2-9
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 5-6
- Indiana over total: 13
Indiana under total: 11
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE