Point Spread: Indiana Underdog at Home for First Time All Year vs. Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall have been good to Indiana so far this season. They've won all 11 games in the iconic arena.
Illinois is the next challenge, and it's the toughest one yet. The Hoosiers and Illini square off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website think that winning streak will end. Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite as of 7 a.m. ET, and the over/under is 158.5.
Recency bias makes this line hard to figure. Last Saturday was a rough for both teams. Illinois lost at home by 10 to an average USC team, and Indiana got drilled by 25 at Iowa. Both saw long winning streaks end, so Tuesday is a bounce-back night for both teams.
If I had to guess, there might be some movement with this line through the day. Illinois seems to be playing much better than Indiana the past month or so. We'll keep you updated throughout the day.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Iowa have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 13-4
Indiana overall vs. spread: 9-8
- Indiana home record: 11-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 7-4
- Indiana road record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 1-3
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-3
- Indiana over total: 9
Indiana under total: 8
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Illinois has done so far this season
Illinois is 12-4 on the season, and 4-2 in Big Ten games. They have some very impressive league victories — winning by 32 at Oregon and 39 over Penn State at home — but also lost by 10 at home Saturday to a USC team that lost at Indiana three nights earlier. Illinois was a 13.5-point favorite.
Hard to figure, right?
Illinois is 8-8 against the spread this season, which isn't surprising considering they've been so up and down. They have three common opponents with Indiana — Eastern Illinois, SIU-Edwardsville, Penn State — and the Fighting Illini beat them all far more impressively than Indiana did.
Here's what Illinois has done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 112-67 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (179) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 90-58 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (148) went under the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 13 — Illinois beat Oakland 66-54 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (120) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 20 — No. 25 Illinois lost to No. 8 Alabama 100-87 in Birmingham, Ala. as an 8.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (187) went over the 168.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 23 — Illinois beat Maryland Eastern Shore 87-40 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The score (127) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25 — Illinois beat Little Rock 92-34 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (126) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 — Illinois beat No. 19 Arkansas 90-77 in the Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase in Kansas City, Mo. as a 3.5-point favorite (covered). The score (167) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 6 — No. 19 Illinois lost to Northwestern 70-66 in overtime on the road as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (136) went under the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2, 0-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 10 — Illinois beat No. 20 Wisconsin 86-80 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (166) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — Illinois lost to No. 1 Tennessee 66-64 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (130) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 7-3, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 22 — Illinois beat Missouri 80-77 in St. Louis, Mo. as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (157) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 — No. 24 Illinois beat Chicago State 117-64 at home as a 38.5-point favorite (covered). The score (181) went over the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 — No. 22 Illinois beat No. 9 Oregon 109-77 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The score (186) went over the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3, 2-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 — No. 22 Illinois beat Washington 81-77 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (158) went over the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 3-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 8 — No. 13 Illinois beat Penn State 91-52 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (143) went under the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 4-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 11 — No. 13 Illinois lost to USC 82-72 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 12-4, 4-2 in Big Ten.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana will try to shake off its lopsided loss at Iowa as Illinois comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. To do so, the Hoosiers need better performances from their upperclassmen. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV information and a good preview of the game. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana and Illinois meet each other Tuesday on short rest and after disappointing losses. The Illini are dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Here's a close look at Illinois. CLICK HERE
- THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR: The Hoosiers face an Illinois team that plays fast, shoots lots of 3-pointers and rebounds the ball as well as any team in the country. CLICK HERE