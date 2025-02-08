Point Spread: Michigan Slight Favorite in Revved-Up Showdown With Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As soon as the Big Ten basketball schedules came out, this Indiana-Michigan gane got circled by everyone involved. And with good reason.
This is been one of the best rivalries in the league for decades, but it takes on a more personal feel this year because of first-year Michigan coach Dusty May, who's an Indiana graduate and a former student manager during Bob Knight's last four years as head coach in Bloomington.
May, who took Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023, is one of the hot young coaches in the country and Indiana, a mess the last two years, announced Friday that it is moving on from Mike Woodson during his fourth season. So it will be a revved-up environment at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and is nationally televisedf by CBS. (Link to our ''How to Watch'' story is below.)
Indiana has lost six of its last seven games, and is an underdog again. Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite according to the oddsmaker at the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 152.5
Indiana won its first 10 home games this season, but has lost its last two to Illinois and Maryland. With only eight games remaining — five at home — this is a must win for the Hoosiers if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Michigan have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 14-9
Indiana overall vs. spread: 11-10
- Indiana home record: 11-2
Indiana home vs. spread: 8-5
- Indiana road record: 2-5
Indiana road vs spread: 3-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 2-8
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 4-6
- Indiana over total: 13
Indiana under total: 10
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Michigan has done so far this season
UPDATE ... Michigan is 17-5 on the season, and 9-2 in Big Ten games. Purdue and Michigan State also have two losses. The Wolverines have been ranked as high as No. 14 in the country, but have also dropped out of top-25 twice, too.
Michigan is 4-2 on the road in the Big Ten, and they've got two of the best wins away from home, knocking off ranked teams Wisconsin and UCLA. Indiana just got blitzed at Wisconsin on Tuesday, so we all know how hard it is to win in Madison. The Wolverines have done. They've lost at Minnesota in overtimne and got blitzed by 27 at Purdue. That's a much different environment than Assembly Hall, though.
Michigan is 11-11 against the spread, which the oddsmakers have to love. They haven't covered lately, though, failing six straight times despite going 4-2 straight up.
Here's what the Wolverines have done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4: Michigan defeated Cleveland State 101-53 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (154) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 10: Michigan lost to Wake Forest 72-70 in Greensboro, N.C. as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (142) went under the 156.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 15: Michigan defeated TCU 76-64 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went under the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 18: Michigan defeated Miami of Ohio 94-67 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 21: Michigan defeated Tarleton State 72-49 at home as a 31.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (121) went under the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25: Michigan defeated Virginia Tech 75-63 at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went under the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 27: Michigan defeated No. 22 Xavier 78-53 at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (131) went under the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 3: Michigan defeated No. 11 Wisconsin 67-64 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (131) went under the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 7: Michigan defeated Iowa 85-83 at home as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (169) went over the 159.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 10: No. 14 Michigan lost to Arkansas 89-87 in the Jimmy V Classic in New York as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (176) went over the 147.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 18: No. 24 Michigan lost to No. 14 Oklahoma 87-86 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (173) went over the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 22: No. 24 Michigan defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 89-58 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (147) went under the 159.5-point over/under number. Record: 9-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 29: Michigan defeated Western Kentucky 112-64 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (176) went over the 158.5-point over/under number. Record: 10-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 4: Michigan defeated USC 85-74 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (159) went over the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 11-3, 3-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 7: No. 24 Michigan defeated No. 22 UCLA 94-75 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (169) went over the 144.5-point over/under number. Record: 12-3, 4-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 12: No. 24 Michigan defeated Washington 91-75 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (166) went over the 154.5-point over/under number. Record: 13-3, 5-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 16: No. 20 Michigan lost to Minnesota 84-81 in overtime on the road as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (165) went over the 145.5-point over/under number. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 19: No. 20 Michigan beat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 24: No. 21 Michigan lost to No. 11 Purdue 91-64 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (155) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27: Michigan defeated Penn State 76-72 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (148) went under the 158.5-point over/under number. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 1: Michigan defeated Rutgers 66-63 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (129) went under the 154.5-point over/under number. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 5: No. 24 Michigan defeated Oregon 80-76 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in Big Ten.
