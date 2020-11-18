HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
How to Watch Indiana's Game With Ohio State  on Saturday

The battle of unbeatens between Ohio State and Indiana is at Noon ET on Saturday in Columbus, and the game will be broadcast on FOX nationwide.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Ohio State are getting the full national television treatment on Saturday.

The Big Ten East showdown between unbeatens is the game of the day in the league and FOX, which gets first choice of games, chose it for its Noon ET slot. It's Indiana's first game this season on Fox's primary channel. FOX's pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff,'' will also be based in Columbus for its telecast.

Here are the FOX affiliates that serve various major metropolitan areas in and around Indiana (Your cable/online channels may be different):

  • Indianapolis: WXIN-TV, Channel 59
  • Fort Wayne: WFFT-TV, Channel 55
  • South Bend: WSBT-TV, Channel 22
  • Lafayette: WPBI-TV, Channel 16
  • Terre Haute: WTHI-TV, Channel 10
  • Evansville: WEVV-TV, Channel 44
  • Chicago/NW Indiana: WFLD-TV, Channel 32
  • Cincinnati/SE Indiana: WXIX-TV, Channel 19
  • Louisville/Southern Indiana: WDRB-TV, Channel 41

Indiana has played two games on FOX Sports 1, one on the Big Ten Network and one on ABC. The Hoosiers (4-0) are ranked No. 9 in the country, its highest ranking since 1967. Ohio State (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in the country.

If you are a satellite TV purveyor, here are your channel designations, for instance, for the FOX channel in Indianapolis:

  • DirecTV: Channel 59 
  • Dish Network: Channel 59
  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 11
  • Comcast/XFinity: Channel 11/Channel 1059 HD

Because televised games bounce around through various networks every week, I always suggest finding the game early on your channel guide and set your DVR so you don't miss anything. There are so many cable systems around the state and Midwest that it's hard to list them all. But find it early, so that Noon kickoff doesn't catch up on you too quickly.

Other Big Ten games

Here's where to find the other Big Ten games this weekend:

  • Purdue at Minnesota (Friday): 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network 
  • Illinois at Nebraska: Noon ET, Big Ten Network
  • Michigan State at Maryland: Noon ET, Big Ten Network
  • Wisconsin at Northwestern: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Iowa at Penn State: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
  • Michigan at Rutgers: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Related Big Ten football stories

  • SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIDWEST TOUR: There are six undefeated teams in the Midwest that all seem right around the corner from each other, so Pat Forde and Ross Dellinger decided to take a road trip. CLICK HERE
  • BIG  TEN POWER RANKINGS: Here's how the 14 teams in the Big Ten line up after four weeks of games, with the four teams at the top all squaring off this weekend. CLICK HERE
  • DAY IMPRESSED WITH HOOSIERS: Ohio State coach Ryan Day had a lot of nice things to say about unbeaten Indiana when he met with the media this week. CLICK HERE

Football

