Indiana Football Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll After 4-0 Start

Indiana jumped one spot in the rankings this week after shutting out Michigan State 24-0.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana jumped one spot in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, moving to No. 9.

This is the best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967. Hoosiers are also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967.

The Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday in East Lansing.

Indiana is 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings.

Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Ohio State (3-0), who had its game canceled last week against Maryland due to COVID-19 in the Terrapins' program.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Indiana

10. Wisconsin

11. Oregon

12. Miami

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. Northwestern

20. USC

21. Liberty

22. Texas

23. Auburn

24. Louisiana-Lafayette.

25. Tulsa

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

