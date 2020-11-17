HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Miami Dolphins Cut Former Hoosier Running Back Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard signed with the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he never got going in the running game and was released on Monday.
The Miami Dolphins have released veteran running back Jordan Howard, a former Indiana University star.

The move came one day after Howard was inactive for the Dolphins' 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the fourth time in five games he was a healthy scratch.

Howard's fate in Miami likely was sealed when he was given another start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 after Myles Gaskin was placed on injured reserve and he had only 18 yards on 10 carries.

That outing against Arizona actually brought his season average over 1 yard per rushing attempt.

Howard signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, getting a two-year deal worth $9.75 million, according to spotrac.com. He was guaranteed $4.75 million in 2020, but carries no dead cap space for 2021.

Howard was the opening-day starter for the Dolphins and had a rushing touchdown in each of the team's first three games.

But he also had only 12 yards on 16 rushing attempts in those first three games and was replaced as the starter by Gaskin in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and headed for the inactive list after having two carries for 2 yards in Miami's Week 4 loss against Seattle.

“This was a mutual parting," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "Look, I think given the circumstances, Jordan handled himself professionally. I think he was the consummate pro. There was no issues. We just felt like this was in the best interest of both parties, ours and his. Lot of respect for him, lot of respect for the way he worked. No ill will, nothing of that nature. Just thought it was best for both parties.”

For the complete story from our Dolphins site, CLICK HERE

Flores said he didn't know what went wrong for Howard in Miami.

“It’s a tough question to answer," Flores said. "I think he’s a good back. He’s definitely been productive. I think we had some other guys who stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. When he did go in there, it felt like we had maybe a little bit better production from some other guys, but that’s not … I don’t think that speaks to his talent level. I think he’s a talented young man and he’s been productive in this league. I wish him all the best.”

