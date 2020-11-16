Thomas Allen Out for Season with Hip Injury

Thomas Allen was injured during the Michigan State game on Saturday and was carted off the field.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen announced Monday that his son, linebacker Thomas Allen, will be out for the season with a "serious" hip injury.

Thomas went down with the injury Saturday at East Lansing and had to be carted off the field. He will be having surgery to repair his injured hip.

Allen said the injury is similar to the one that Tua Tagovailoa sustained last year while at Alabama.

Tagovailoa has since recovered from that and is now the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, who are 3-0 with him as the starter.

Allen referred to his son as a "tough sucker" on Monday and said he will be back and better than ever.

But for now, the Hoosiers will be without one of its key linebackers for the rest of the season.

