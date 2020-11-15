HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Isaac McKneely Includes Indiana Basketball in Top Eight

Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More solid recruiting news come Indiana basketball's way this weekend.

Isaac McKneely, a 2022 guard, announced his top eight on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are included in it.

McKneely's top eight includes Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina.

He attends Poca High School in West Virginia and is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard with a lot of skill.

His high school coach went on record once to say he is the most highly-rated recruit Poca has ever had. Having an offer from all these top schools only affirm that.

McKneely has a lot of skills, most notably his ability to knock down shots from the outside. He can also take defenders off the dribble, and because of his length at 6-foot-4, he can be a defensive presence as well.

He visited Indiana last season for the Arkansas game. McKneely is rated the No. 50 player nationally according to the 247Composite.

There is no timetable for when McKneely will cut down his list again or make his decision.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

