AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Moves Up During Bye Week, Hosts Nebraska Next
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite having a bye week, Indiana moved up in the AP Top 25 poll.
The Hoosiers came in at No. 16 in the nation in Sunday's poll after being ranked No. 18 last week and No. 23 two weeks ago.
This is Indiana's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since the end of the 2020 season, when it was ranked No. 12 and had a 6-2 record. Under coach Tom Allen, Indiana was ranked as high as No. 7 in the nation that season.
Indiana's jump is a result of Ole Miss' 29-26 loss at LSU, which dropped the Rebels from No. 9 to No. 18. The Hoosiers also benefitted from Oklahoma's 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas, which saw the Sooners go from No. 18 in the nation to unranked.
Indiana is 6-0 ahead of Saturday's homecoming game against Nebraska, which kicks off at Noon ET on FOX at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers also did not play over the weekend, and they're effectively ranked No. 27 in the nation with 62 points received in Sunday's poll.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Oregon moved up to No. 2 in the nation after defeating Ohio State, which fell two spots to No. 4 after its 32-31 loss in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. Penn State won 33-30 at USC and advanced one spot to No. 3 in the nation.
That makes Indiana the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team, ahead of No. 22 Illinois and No. 24 Michigan. Nebraska, Iowa and USC also received votes in this week's poll but remain outside the top 25.
Here's the full poll.
1. Texas (6-0) (56 first-place points)
2. Oregon (6-0) (6 first-place points)
3. Penn State (6-0)
4. Ohio State (5-1)
5. Georgia (5-1)
6. Miami (FL) (6-0)
7. Alabama (5-1)
8. LSU (5-1)
9. Iowa State (6-0)
10. Clemson (5-1)
11. Tennessee (5-1)
12. Notre Dame (5-1)
13. BYU (6-0)
14. Texas A&M (5-1)
15. Boise State (5-1)
16. Indiana (6-0)
17. Kansas State (5-1)
18. Ole Miss (5-2)
19. Missouri (5-1)
20. Pittsburgh (6-0)
21. SMU (5-1)
22. Illinois (5-1)
23. Army (6-0)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. Navy (5-0)
