2025 Defensive Lineman Jhrevious Hall Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Commitments are rolling in for Indiana in the class of 2025, with the latest being Jhrevious Hall on Tuesday morning.
"I am 1000% Committed to the NEW Indiana University!!" Hall wrote in a post on X.
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting front for Indiana, which hosted 13 official visits. Three of those players have committed to Indiana, including Jaylen Bell, Sean Cuono and now Hall. Indiana has 11 total commitments in its 2025 recruiting class.
Hall is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman from Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tenn. As a junior in 2023, Hall made 83 tackles, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and scored one touchdown on his way to being named Region 5-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year.
He's a three-star recruit, ranked No. 792 in the nation, No. 82 among defensive linemen and No. 23 in Tennessee, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He also had offers from Auburn, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Tennessee State.
When Indiana hired new head coach Curt Cignetti, he brought defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines with him from James Madison and hired Buddha Williams from Colorado State as the defensive ends coach.