2025 Edge Triston Abram Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a weekend with plenty of visitors, coach Curt Cignetti landed two commitments on Sunday.
Three-star tight end Andrew Barker committed to Indiana Sunday morning, and three-star edge rusher Triston Abram announced his commitment Sunday afternoon.
"I'm here and ready to work!!" Abram posted on X.
Abram is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis. Mo. As a junior, he made 66 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four pass breakups.
Abram narrowed his list to three schools – Indiana, Kansas State and Memphis – and also had offers from Arkansas State, Army, Ball State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kent State, Lindenwood, Ohio, Toledo, Western Illinois and Western Kentucky,
In the class of 2025, Abram is ranked No. 1,218 overall, No. 86 among edge rushers and No. 17 in Missouri, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.
With the addition of Abram, Indiana's 2025 recruiting class is up to 15 members.