3-Star Defensive Lineman Kyler Garcia Commits to Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana beat several high-major programs for Kyler Garcia, who announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Wednesday.
"I'm all in. Let's work," Garcia posted on X.
Garcia is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman from Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School in Nashville, Tenn. In 13 games as a junior, he made 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks, according to MaxPreps. Pearl-Cohn went 15-0 and won the Division I Class 4A TSSAA state title.
Garcia is a three-star recruit in the class of 2025. He's ranked No. 1,184 in the nation, No. 100 among defensive linemen and No. 36 in Tennessee, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Following a visit to Bloomington this past weekend, Garcia committed to Indiana over offers from Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, UT Martin, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
Garcia is the 17th commit in coach Curt Cignetti's 2025 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 44 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. During this offseason's head coaching change, Cignetti hired Pat Kuntz to coach defensive tackles and Buddha Williams to coach defensive ends.