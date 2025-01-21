AP Top 25 Final Poll: Indiana Football Finishes With No. 10 Ranking
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s football team finished with its third-highest final ranking in school history based on the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Tuesday.
Indiana was ranked No. 10 in the final Top 25 poll. The only times Indiana finished higher in the final AP poll were in 1945 and 1967, when the Hoosiers finished in the No. 4 spot in each of those seasons.
That Indiana is ranked in the postseason Top 25 at all is itself historic. Indiana’s place in the final Top 25 is just the seventh time in school history that the Hoosiers were in the final poll, a survey that began in 1936. It’s only the second time in the 21st Century the Hoosiers earned this distinction. The other came in 2020, when Tom Allen’s Hoosiers were ranked No. 12 in the final poll.
Indiana capped a historic 11-2 season with a 27-17 loss to eventual national runner-up Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff first round game on Dec. 20. Indiana finished with its fourth-highest winning percentage in school history (.846) – the best since the 1945 team had a .950 winning percentage.
Indiana also finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings with an 8-1 record, the Hoosiers’ highest single-season Big Ten win total. The Hoosiers finished ahead of eventual national champion Ohio State in the Big Ten regular season standings.
From the final December poll after the conference championship games to this poll, Indiana dropped one spot. They were passed by Arizona State, which rose three spots to No. 7 after an overtime loss to Texas in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.
Despite their participation as an at-large selection in the 12-team College Football Playoff, Indiana was not automatically included in the top 12 on the ballot of AP pollsters.
Three pollsters had Indiana outside their top 12. Two of them – Chris Carlson of the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard and Pete Yanity of WSPA in Spartanburg, S.C., had Indiana lowest at No. 14.
Three voters – Dylan Sinn of the Fort Wayne (Ind.) News-Gazette, Rece Davis of ESPN and Sean Reider of the Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal – had Indiana highest at No. 7 on their ballots.
While today’s Hoosiers finished No. 10, the Indiana teams that finished ahead of them historically didn’t get a chance to rise or fall based on bowl game outcomes – or the lack of a bowl game at all.
Until 1968, the AP poll was conducted before the bowl games were played. The only exception came in 1965.
The 1967 Hoosiers lost to No. 1 Southern California in the Rose Bowl that season. In addition, the AP poll was just a Top 10 through most of the 1960s. Would the Hoosiers have dropped to No. 10 with the loss or out of the poll entirely? We’ll never know. A close loss to the No. 1 team probably would have been treated kindly.
The 1945 Hoosiers did not play in a bowl game at all even though they were Big Ten champions. The Big Ten did not allow its teams to play in bowl games at the conclusion of the 1945 season.
The Big Ten barred its teams from playing in bowl games from 1921-45. Not that it mattered much, given that the AP poll was conducted before bowl games at the time.
Here’s the final AP Top 25.
1. Ohio State, 14-2 (56), 1,400 points. Up 5 spots.
2. Notre Dame, 14-2, 1,342. Up 1 spot.
3. Oregon, 13-1, 1,255. Down 2 spots.
4. Texas, 13-3, 1,211.
5. Penn State, 13-3, 1,204
6. Georgia, 11-3, 1,141. Down 4 spots.
7. Arizona State, 11-3, 1,041. Up 3 spots.
8. Boise State, 12-2, 958.
9. Tennessee, 10-3, 945. Down 2 spots.
10. Indiana, 11-2, 906. Down 1 spot.
11. Ole Miss, 10-3, 780. Up 5 spots.
12. SMU, 11-3, 721. Up 1 spot.
13. BYU, 11-2, 702. Up 4 spots.
14. Clemson, 10-4, 712. Down 2 spots.
15. Iowa State, 11-3, 594. Up 3 spots.
16. Illinois, 10-3, 533. Up 5 spots.
17. Alabama, 9-4, 415. Down 6 spots.
18. Miami (Fla.), 10-3, 411. Down 3 spots.
19. South Carolina, 9-4, 405. Down 5 spots.
20. Syracuse, 10-3, 320. Up 2 spots.
21. Army, 12-2, 307. Down 2 spots.
22. Missouri, 10-3, 266. Up 1 spot.
23. UNLV, 11-3, 178. Up 1 spot.
24. Memphis, 11-2, 154. Up 1 spot.
25. Colorado, 9-4, 79. Down 5 spots.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Navy (10-3) 55, LSU (9-4) 39, Louisville (9-4) 38, Michigan (8-5) 36, Kansas State (9-4) 11, Marshall (10-3) 8, Ohio University (11-3) 8, Florida (8-5) 7. TCU (9-4) 2, Texas A&M (8-5) 1.
