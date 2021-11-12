Publish date:
Updated Point Spreads for Big Ten Games in Week 11
There's been some juggling in the point spreads in several Big Ten games this week, with the biggest move in the Michigan-Penn State game in Happy Valley. The 8-1 Wolverines are favored now, ever so slightly.
We're just a day away from another busy week in the Big Ten, with six games on the slate and several with division title ramifications. There's been movement in the point spreads in all six games. (Illinois and Nebraska have a bye.)
Here are all of the updated point spreads for the Week 11 games in the Big Ten:
Rutgers at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Indiana is now a 7-point favorite over Rutgers as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the 6.5 opening line. The over/under is 42.5, down a point from the opening.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan is now a 1-point favorite over Penn State as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, a flip from the opening line, where Penn State was favored by 1. The over/under is now 48.5, up a half-point from the opening number.
Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin remains a 24.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5, down one point from the opening line.
Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- TV: ABC
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Purdue as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up one point from the Monday opening line. The over/under is 62.5, up one point as well.
Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 5-point favorite over Minnesota as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, down quite a bit from the 6.5-point spread on Monday. The over/under is 37.
Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (4-5, 2-4 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 5-1 in Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Spartan Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 12.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, down a point from the 13.5 opening line on Monday. The over/under is 61.5.