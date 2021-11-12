Updated Point Spreads for Big Ten Games in Week 11

We're just a day away from another busy week in the Big Ten, with six games on the slate and several with division title ramifications. There's been movement in the point spreads in all six games. (Illinois and Nebraska have a bye.)

Here are all of the updated point spreads for the Week 11 games in the Big Ten:

Rutgers at Indiana

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Indiana is now a 7-point favorite over Rutgers as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up just a tick from the 6.5 opening line. The over/under is 42.5, down a point from the opening. CLICK HERE

No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan is now a 1-point favorite over Penn State as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, a flip from the opening line, where Penn State was favored by 1. The over/under is now 48.5, up a half-point from the opening number. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin remains a 24.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5, down one point from the opening line. CLICK HERE

Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Purdue as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, up one point from the Monday opening line. The over/under is 62.5, up one point as well. CLICK HERE

Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 5-point favorite over Minnesota as of Friday afternoon on the SISportsbook.com website, down quite a bit from the 6.5-point spread on Monday. The over/under is 37. CLICK HERE

Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State