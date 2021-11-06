Big Ten Power Rankings (Week 10): Should Spartans Be on Upset Alert at Purdue?

Ohio State is still the top dog in my Big Ten power rankings as we head into Week 10, but a few red flags did show up in the Buckeyes 33-24 win over Penn State last week. The Nittany Lions were able to throw on them, and it's going to be interesting to see if that was just an outlier or a concern for things going forward.

Michigan State and Minnesota continue their march up the rankings, with the Spartans getting a huge come-from-behind win over hated arch-rival Michigan. And the Gophers just keep finding a way, despite a lot of injury issues at the running back position.

Here are the Big Ten power rankings as we head into Week 10 action, with last week's results, records, game time and TV information, point spreads, ranking and nuggets to know about each team:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes *** Last Week: 1

Last game: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24 on Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State 33, Penn State 24 on Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Records: 7-1 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten

7-1 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten This week: Ohio State at Nebraska (3-6 1-5, in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Ohio State at Nebraska (3-6 1-5, in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over Nebraska as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 67.5. CLICK HERE

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over Nebraska as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 67.5. National rankings: Ohio State is No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. The Buckeyes are No. 6 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the Coaches poll. No. 3 in Sagarin ratings.

Ohio State is No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. The Buckeyes are No. 6 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the Coaches poll. No. 3 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 1

1 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/3

1/3 The skinny: Ohio State had its hands full with Penn State for most of Saturday night's game before sealing the deal late. Allowing 361 passing yards to Sean Clifford was a little concerning, but I look for that Buckeyes defense to bounce back in a big way at Nebraska and get back to business. Being left out of the CFP top four means OSU might be dead-set on laying a big number on Nebraska on Saturday.

2. Michigan State Spartans *** Last Week: 3

Last game: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Records: 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten

8-0 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten This week: Michigan State at Purdue (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan State at Purdue (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. CLICK HERE

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. National rankings: Michigan State is No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday. The Spartans are No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll. No. 24 in Sagarin ratings

Michigan State is No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday. The Spartans are No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll. No. 24 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 13

13 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/13

2/13 The skinny: Michigan State continues to find a way to win, and they were awesome in erasing a 16-point deficit early in the third quarter. Running back Kenneth Walker III had a monster game, rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns, with the last one the game-winner with 5:08 to go. The CFP has them ranked higher than Ohio State, but I'm not ready to go there. Not yet, anyway. But major props to the Spartans. They have done a terrific job of reinventing themselves this year — and fast. I never saw that coming.

3. Michigan Wolverines *** Last Week: 2

Last game: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Records: 7-1 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten

7-1 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten This week: Indiana (2-6, 0-5 in Big Ten) at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Indiana (2-6, 0-5 in Big Ten) at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 51. National rankings: Michigan is No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday. The Wolverines are No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. No. 5 in Sagarin ratings

Michigan is No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday. The Wolverines are No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. No. 5 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 7

7 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/7

2/7 The skinny: Michigan's inability to close out games has been a recurring problem in the Jim Harbaugh era, and coughing up a 16-lead in the second half to Michigan State was a hard pill to swallow. The Wolverines defense got exposed a bit, which was surprising. Kudos to Cade McNamara for showing he can throw the ball all over the field when he has to. He threw for 383 yards, and could very well feast on Indiana's injury-depleted secondary this weekend as well.

4. Minnesota Golden Gophers *** Last Week: 5

Last week: Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 on Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 on Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Records: 6-2 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten

6-2 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten This week: Illinois (3-6, 2-4 in Big Ten) at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Illinois (3-6, 2-4 in Big Ten) at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com point spread: Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44. CLICK HERE

Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44. National rankings: Minnesota is ranked No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. They are unranked but receiving votes in both the AP (No. 31) and Coaches (No. 30) poll. No. 26 in Sagarin ratings

Minnesota is ranked No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. They are unranked but receiving votes in both the AP (No. 31) and Coaches (No. 30) poll. No. 26 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 8

8 Highest/lowest ranking: 4/12

4/12 The skinny: Minnesota just keeps taking care of business every week and moving up in the rankings during the softer part of their schedule. It's going to be interesting to see what they do after this week when things ratchet up, especially with healthy bodies hard to find in the running backs room. Is this the peak for them this season?

5. Wisconsin Badgers *** Last Week: 7

Last game: Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Records: 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten

5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten Next game: Wisconsin at Rutgers (4-4, 1-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Wisconsin at Rutgers (4-4, 1-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 13-point favorite over Rutgers as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin is a 13-point favorite over Rutgers as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38. National rankings: Wisconsin is ranked No. 21 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. They are unranked but receiving votes in both the AP (No. 28) and Coaches (No. 31) poll. No. 12 in Sagarin ratings

Wisconsin is ranked No. 21 in the first College Football Playoff poll that was released on Tuesday. They are unranked but receiving votes in both the AP (No. 28) and Coaches (No. 31) poll. No. 12 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 3

3 Highest/lowest ranking: 3/9

3/9 The skinny: The Badgers certainly validated the win over Purdue with a thorough shellacking of Iowa at Camp Randall. That defense is playing at a very high level, and the Badgers offense is still a major concern, though. To win — and win big — but still only gain 270 yards all day is a bit concerning. They've worked their way back into the Big Ten West race, but can they score enough points to run the table?

6. Purdue Boilermakers *** Last Week: 8

Last game: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Records: 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten

5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten Next game: Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. CLICK HERE

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. National rankings: No. 35 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 35 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 10

10 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/11

6/11 The skinny: Purdue seems like they play tougher and panic less on the road this year than they do at home, and that was another big win on Saturday at Nebraska. That's five wins now, with a golden opportunity to get another top-5 scalp at home against No. 3 Michigan State, who's in trap-game mode for sure. No one in America knocks off top-ranked teams as an unranked foe like Purdue does, so don't be surprised if they pull of an upset on Saturday. (Hint, hint.)

7. Iowa Hawkeyes *** Last Week: 4

Last game: Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Records: 6-2 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten

6-2 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten Next game: Iowa at Northwestern (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Iowa at Northwestern (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE

Iowa is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. National rankings: Iowa was No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are No. 19 in the AP and No. 16 in the Coaches poll. No. 19 in Sagarin ratings

Iowa was No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are No. 19 in the AP and No. 16 in the Coaches poll. No. 19 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 5

5 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/7

1/7 The skinny: The Hawkeyes are in a bit of a freefall now and looking awful two games in a row in losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. The offense can't seem to get out of its own way. They need to go to Northwestern and blow them out, and get some of that swagger back. Big stretch coming up, and a shot of feel-good could certainly help these bruised egos.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions *** Last Week: 6

Last game: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24 on Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State 33, Penn State 24 on Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Records: 5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten

5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten This week: Penn State at Maryland (5-3, 2-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Penn State at Maryland (5-3, 2-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISportsbook.com point spread: Penn State is a 10-point favorite over Maryland as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 56. CLICK HERE

Penn State is a 10-point favorite over Maryland as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 56. National rankings: Penn State was not listed in the first College Football Playoff poll, which was something of a surprise. The Nittany Lions are No. 22 in the AP poll, and No. 23 in the Coaches poll, No. 10 in Sagarin ratings

Penn State was not listed in the first College Football Playoff poll, which was something of a surprise. The Nittany Lions are No. 22 in the AP poll, and No. 23 in the Coaches poll, No. 10 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 4

4 Highest/lowest ranking: 1/8

1/8 The skinny: Props to the Nittany Lions for hanging tough against Ohio State and giving themselves a chance to win. Three losses in a month is never good, and they better be careful Saturday at Maryland too, because the Terps can score some points. Penn State needs a big finish to salvage something from this season that started with such promise.

9. Maryland Terrapins *** Last Week: 10

Last game: Maryland 38, Indiana 35 on Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Maryland 38, Indiana 35 on Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Records: 5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten

5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten This week: Penn State (5-3, 2-3 in Big Ten) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Penn State (5-3, 2-3 in Big Ten) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 SISportsbook.com point spread: Penn State is a 10-point favorite over Maryland as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 56. CLICK HERE

Penn State is a 10-point favorite over Maryland as of Saturday on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 56. National rankings: No. 70 in Sagarin ratings

No. 70 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 11

11 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/11

6/11 The skinny: Maryland ended its three-game losing streak in style, with Taulia Tagovailoa throwing for 419 yards against a depleted Indiana secondary in the win. Despite all the injuries, there's still plenty of weapons at the skill positions. The Terps need to stay in attack mode against Penn State to have a chance, and the defense has to be better. They made it too easy for Indiana to get back in that game last Saturday.

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers *** Last Week: 9

Last game: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Records: 3-6 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten

3-6 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten This week: Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska, Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska, Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over Nebraska as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 67.5. CLICK HERE

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite over Nebraska as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 67.5. National rankings: No. 46 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 46 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 9

9 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/14

6/14 The skinny: Nebraska continues that rinse-repeat pattern of finding a way to lose. games that they should win. Beating Purdue was a must to get to a bowl game, and now that's pretty much gone. I'm thinking Saturday could get really ugly in Lincoln with an angry Ohio State team rolling into town.

11. Indiana Hoosiers *** Last Week: 11

Last game: Maryland 38, Indiana 35 on Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Maryland 38, Indiana 35 on Oct. 30 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. Records: 2-6 overall, 0-5 in Big Ten

2-6 overall, 0-5 in Big Ten This week: Indiana at Michigan (7-1, 4-1 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Indiana at Michigan (7-1, 4-1 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX

FOX SISportsbook.com point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 51. CLICK HERE

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana on the SISportsbook.com website as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 51. National rankings: No. 69 in Sagarin ratings

No. 69 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 2

2 Highest/lowest ranking: 2/11

2/11 The skinny: Indiana started a true freshman, Donaven McCulley at quarterback, and he made some nice plays, completing 14 passes for 242 yards and two scores. But the Indiana defense let him down in a big way, and now the Hoosiers are the only Big Ten team without a win. A stunning turnaround for an Indiana team that had such high hopes for this season. Injuries are certainly a factor, but they haven't played very well either, and that's a fact that's hard to ignore.

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights *** Last Week: 14

Last game: Rutgers 20, Illinois 14 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Records: 4-4 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten

4-4 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten This week: Wisconsin at Rutgers (4-4, 1-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Wisconsin at Rutgers (4-4, 1-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Wisconsin is a 13-point favorite over Rutgers as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin is a 13-point favorite over Rutgers as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38. National rankings: No. 73 in Sagarin ratings

No. 73 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 12

12 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/13

10/13 The skinny: Rutgers really needed that win at Illinois to break the ice in the Big Ten. It's going to be interesting if they can contend with Wisconsin this week. The Badgers, playing a high level defensively right now, are going to put a lot of pressure on that Rutgers offense, which is still strugling. Turnovers are going to define this game if the Scarlet Knights are going to stay close or pull off an upset in front of the home crowd.

13. Illinois Fighting Illini *** Last Week: 12

Last game: Rutgers 20, Illinois 14 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14 on Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Records: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten

3-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten This week: Illinois at Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Illinois at Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISportsbook.com point spread: Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44. CLICK HERE

Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 44. National rankings: No. 91 in Sagarin ratings.

No. 91 in Sagarin ratings. Preseason B1G power ranking: 14

14 Highest/lowest ranking: 10/14

10/14 The skinny: Illinois just can't put together a four-quarter game at home, and losing to Rutgers after that huge win at Penn State is a big letdown. Now they get Minnesota, who's got running back issues right now and are winning despite of it. Which Illinois team will we see, the one that beat Penn State on the road or the one. that lost at home to lowly Rutgers?

14. Northwestern Wildcats *** Last Week: 13

Last week: Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 on Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 on Oct. 30 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Records: 3-5 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten

3-5 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten Next game: Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in Big Ten) at Northwestern, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in Big Ten) at Northwestern, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISportsbook.com point spread: Iowa is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE

Iowa is a 12-point favorite over Northwestern as of Saturday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 40.5. National rankings: No. 83 in Sagarin ratings

No. 83 in Sagarin ratings Preseason B1G power ranking: 6

6 Highest/lowest ranking: 6/14

6/14 The skinny: Northwestern is really struggling right now, with so many young guys trying to play key minutes. They weren't in the game at all against Minnesota, and now they get the angry Hawkeyes at home in Evanston this week, and they'll be looking for blood after dropping two straight in ugly fashion. Tough spot here for the Wildcats.

Previous Big Ten Power Rankings