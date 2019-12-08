Hoosier
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Barring Late Surprises, It's Looking Like Indiana vs. Kentucky in Gator Bowl

Tom Brew

A weekend of college football championship games did little to upset the apple cart, but there still is some unknown shuffling going on behind closed doors on Sunday morning.

As it stands an hour before the four College Football Playoff teams are announced, it looks like 8-4 Indiana is going to have a matchup with Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. 

The playoff announcement begins at Noon ET on ESPN. The New Year's Six games pairings will follow and then the rest of the bowls will be announced later this afternoon.

"It's still too early to tell, because the rankings at Noon and a few bowl committees at the top might throw some curve balls,'' a top bowl executive said. "But if Indiana-Kentucky is your guess — your bowl projection, if you will — I'd say you've got a better than 50-50 chance of being correct.

"I would think the Gator Bowl would be thrilled with that matchup. So would the two schools, I'm sure.''

Indiana has been to eight bowl games in its history, but it has never played in a Florida bowl. The Gator Bowl people would love to have Indiana because the Hoosiers have a lot of players from Florida and the surrounding states along the Panhandle. They would expect the Hoosiers to bring a big crowd,

The Outback Bowl in Tampa though the same thing a month or so ago, and they've been playing close attention to the Hoosiers, too. But with the way things played out, Indiana is off their radar as of Sunday morning.

The Indiana and Kentucky football rivalry dates back to 1893 and, even though it's nowhere near as intense as the basketball rivalry, it still means a lot. The teams have played 36 times and Indiana holds  an 18-17-1 advantage, but they haven't played since 2005.

There is a nice national spotlight on the Gator Bowl this year because it is played at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. It is the only college football game that night and there is no Thursday NFL game to compete against, either.

“If you want to watch college football that night, you’re going to be watching us,” Gator Bowl CEO Rick Catlett said earlier this week.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapid Reaction: Hoosiers Humbled In First Road Game

Tom Brew
0

Indiana's season-opening eight-game winning streak disappeared in a hurry Saturday in an ugly 84-64 loss at Wisconsin.

My Two Cents: Ball is Back in Tom Allen's Court Now

Tom Brew
1 0

Indiana took a chance on Tom Allen three years ago, and he's proven that they might the right decision. But where does he go from here?

Tom Allen Agrees to 7-Year, $27.3 Million Contract With Indiana

Tom Brew
0

The Indiana native was rewarded for turning around the Hoosiers program in the past three years, and changing the culture around the program.

News & Views: Lots of Good News, But a Huge Football Concern, Too

Tom Brew
0

It's great that the Tom Allen contract deal is done and that recruiting is going well, but this Fresno State head coaching opening has me worried.

3 Things I Want To See From Indiana Saturday At Wisconsin

Tom Brew
0

Indiana opens Big Ten play on Saturday in Madison against Wisconsin, and it is its first road game of the season for the unbeaten Hoosiers.

My Two Cents: Path to Outback Bowl Still Exists for Indiana

Tom Brew
1 0

Where Indiana winds up will be determined by the final rankings on Sunday, and how much love other Big Ten teams get will impact its destination.

Meet The Opponent: Wisconsin Struggling Out Of The Gate

Tom Brew
0

The Big Ten season opens on Saturday for Indiana when the Hoosiers take on Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. ET in Madison.

Hoosiers, Boilermakers Help Big Ten top ACC in Annual Challenge

Tom Brew
0

Critical wins by Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State over highly ranked ACC opponents helped get the win for the Big Ten.

Sampson James a Perfect Example of What Fuels Indiana's Turnaround

Tom Brew
2 0

Sampson James could have played college football just about anywhere, but he chose Indiana to stay home and make things better. He proved that on Saturday.

My Two Cents: I'll Gladly Take the Good with the Bad with Devonte Green

Tom Brew
0

Devonte Green, Indiana's mercurial senior guard, went off for 30 points in the Hoosiers' massive 80-64 win over Florida State on Tuesday.