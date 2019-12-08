Barring Late Surprises, It's Looking Like Indiana vs. Kentucky in Gator Bowl

A weekend of college football championship games did little to upset the apple cart, but there still is some unknown shuffling going on behind closed doors on Sunday morning.

As it stands an hour before the four College Football Playoff teams are announced, it looks like 8-4 Indiana is going to have a matchup with Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

The playoff announcement begins at Noon ET on ESPN. The New Year's Six games pairings will follow and then the rest of the bowls will be announced later this afternoon.

"It's still too early to tell, because the rankings at Noon and a few bowl committees at the top might throw some curve balls,'' a top bowl executive said. "But if Indiana-Kentucky is your guess — your bowl projection, if you will — I'd say you've got a better than 50-50 chance of being correct.

"I would think the Gator Bowl would be thrilled with that matchup. So would the two schools, I'm sure.''

Indiana has been to eight bowl games in its history, but it has never played in a Florida bowl. The Gator Bowl people would love to have Indiana because the Hoosiers have a lot of players from Florida and the surrounding states along the Panhandle. They would expect the Hoosiers to bring a big crowd,

The Outback Bowl in Tampa though the same thing a month or so ago, and they've been playing close attention to the Hoosiers, too. But with the way things played out, Indiana is off their radar as of Sunday morning.

The Indiana and Kentucky football rivalry dates back to 1893 and, even though it's nowhere near as intense as the basketball rivalry, it still means a lot. The teams have played 36 times and Indiana holds an 18-17-1 advantage, but they haven't played since 2005.

There is a nice national spotlight on the Gator Bowl this year because it is played at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. It is the only college football game that night and there is no Thursday NFL game to compete against, either.

“If you want to watch college football that night, you’re going to be watching us,” Gator Bowl CEO Rick Catlett said earlier this week.