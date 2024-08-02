Buck Suhr Returns To Indiana Football Radio Broadcasts
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A familiar voice will return to Indiana football radio broadcasts in 2024.
Buck Suhr, a long-time assistant coach, administrator, and long-time analyst aside play-by-play man Don Fischer in the radio booth, is returning to the airwaves.
Suhr will begin his third stint as Fischer’s partner on football broadcasts. Suhr previously called games from 1997-2001 and then again from 2010-22.
Suhr replaces Rhett Lewis, a former Indiana player, who is headed to Big Ten Network. Lewis served as color commentator for the past two seasons.
The Suhr family has become synonymous with Indiana radio broadcasts. Buck’s son, Errek, has been Fischer’s partner on the men’s basketball radio broadcasts since 2014. Errek Suhr played basketball at Indiana from 2004-07.
The elder Suhr was running backs coach for 12 seasons (1984-95) under Bill Mallory, Indiana’s all-time winningest coach. Under Suhr, Indiana had star running backs Anthony Thompson and Vaughn Dunbar, both of whom were All-Americans. Indiana had six separate 1,000-yard seasons from running backs under Suhr’s watch.
Suhr served as administrative assistant to the head coach and athletic director from 1996-2001.
Suhr and his wife, Jane, are the parents of one son, Errek, and the deceased Jenny Suhr. They have four grandchildren: Addy, Hayden, Taylor, and Mack.