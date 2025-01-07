Cornerback Ryland Gandy Is Latest Transfer To Commit To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the addition of former Pittsburgh cornerback Ryland Gandy from the transfer portal, Indiana's football team has likely answered any questions about depth in its pass defense.
In fact, Gandy’s addition – he announced via his social media account on Monday that he was coming to Indiana – might make it more likely there is competition at the starting cornerback spots in 2025.
Gandy has the experience to make it a spirited fight if it comes to that. Gandy, originally from Buford, Ga., played in three seasons for the Panthers. He steadily rose to a more prominent role in each of his seasons.
He played four games in 2022, thus preserving his redshirt status. He played 12 games in a reserve role in 2023 as he recorded seven tackles.
Gandy vaulted to starter status in 2024 for the 7-6 Panthers. Gandy had 40 tackles, including one for a loss. He did not have an interception, but defended two passes.
According to Pro Football Focus, Gandy was rated 487th nationally in pass coverage with a grade of 63.4. That grade would place Gandy behind D’Angelo Ponds (85), Jamari Sharpe (70.6) and Jamier Johnson (66.3) – all are eligible to return to the Hoosiers in 2025.
Gandy will have two years of eligibility left at Indiana.
Gandy was originally a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He chose Pitt over Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina (who courted Gandy in this cycle), Notre Dame, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Gandy was part of a Pitt team that had a very unusual 2024 season. The Panthers started 7-0, but a 48-25 loss at SMU - an eventual College Football Playoff participant – started a six-game skid.
Gandy is the latest player brought to bolster Indiana’s secondary. Former Indiana safety Louis Moore is coming back to Bloomington after a season playing at Ole Miss. Indiana also added former Northern Illinois cornerback Amariyun Knighten early in the transfer portal cycle.
The only member of the secondary Indiana has lost in the transfer portal is JoJo Johnson, who appeared in 16 games during his two seasons with the Hoosiers.
The portal closed for entry on Dec. 28, but players can commit to new schools after that date.
