Former Indiana Tight End Peyton Hendershot Traded To Kansas City
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Peyton Hendershot is joining the reigning Super Bowl champions.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade Hendershot to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero reported that Dallas planned to cut Hendershot ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but instead they found a trade partner.
Hendershot will reunite with his college teammate Cam Jones, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent before the 2023 season. Hendershot and Jones played together at Indiana from 2018-21, helping the Hoosiers make two bowl game appearances. He will also play alongside Travis Kelce, one of the league's best tight ends.
The 6-foot-4 tight end signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in 25 games with three starts for Dallas, hauling in 15 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
Hendershot played at Indiana from 2017-21 under former head coach Tom Allen, who is now the defensive coordinator at Penn State. He was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and 2020, and Phil Steele named Hendershot first-team All-Big Ten in 2021.
In his final season with the Hoosiers, Hendershot earned Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player award Indiana's Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year award. He made 46 receptions for 543 yards and four touchdowns that season.
He graduated from Indiana as the school's all-time leader receptions (136) and yardage (1,479) among tight ends.