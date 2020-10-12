Game Time for Indiana's Season Opener Against Penn State Revealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2020 Big Ten football schedule was announced on Big Noon Kickoff, it left some questions still to be answered regarding what time and days the games will take place.

Indiana knew it was opening at home against Penn State, but they didn't know if it'd be Oct. 23 or 24.

Now, the Hoosiers have their answer.

Indiana will open its season against Penn State on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

Also, below is the entire week one schedule for the Big Ten, as well as some futures games times as well.

