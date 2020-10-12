Game Time for Indiana's Season Opener Against Penn State Revealed
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2020 Big Ten football schedule was announced on Big Noon Kickoff, it left some questions still to be answered regarding what time and days the games will take place.
Indiana knew it was opening at home against Penn State, but they didn't know if it'd be Oct. 23 or 24.
Now, the Hoosiers have their answer.
Indiana will open its season against Penn State on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.
You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.
Also, below is the entire week one schedule for the Big Ten, as well as some futures games times as well.
Related Stories:
- MICHAEL PENIX WANTS TO SPREAD THE WEALTH: There is no label on the type of quarterback that Michael Penix Jr. is. He is determined to get his teammates involved. CLICK HERE
- SAMPSON JAMES WANTS TO BE AT INDIANA: After putting his name in the transfer portal in March, Sampson James is happy he withdrew it and is back with Indiana. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA PUTS EMPHASIS ON RUNNING THE BALL THIS SEASON: Running backs coach Mike Hart believes this is the most sound group of players he's had in the backfield since coming to Indiana. CLICK HERE