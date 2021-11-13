GameDay Prediction: Hoosiers Need to Play Like Favorites Against Rutgers

Indiana is back home in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a game with Rutgers. The Hoosiers still haven't won a Big Ten game yet this year, but this is a wonderful opportunity to finally get that done. Here's my GameDay Prediction.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — This has been a brutally rough season for Indiana's football team because, as Tom Allen often says, no one expected this.

And he's exactly right.

No one would have ever guessed that we'd be sitting here freezing on a mid-November morning and the Hoosiers still haven't won a Big Ten game. We would have never guessed that they'd play Saturday's game against Rutgers with a fourth-string quarterback and a bunch of walk-on running backs.

But that's the hand that's been dealt, and you have to make the most of it. And what's the most?

Winning a dang football game.

Despite the long list of walking wounded, Indiana is actually favored Saturday against a Rutgers team that's only 1-5 in the Big Ten themselves, with their only league win at Illinois. They've struggled too, and have gotten worse lately, losing to Wisconsin 52-3 last week in embarrassing fashion.

You can say that this is a meaningless game — and many fans who jumped off the bandwagon a long time ago are saying that — but the fact of the matter is that it does mean a lot. When you're 2-7, you still have goals, and Indiana's goal is to head to dinner on Saturday night with a 3-7 record, if only because it's so much better than 2-8.

It's a tough game to predict because both teams are really struggling. Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite, which is surprising because the Hoosiers have really struggled to score in Big Ten games. They only had six points at Iowa, got shut out at Penn State, and only scored seven points in losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

That's brutal.

It's highly likely that true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley will get the start again Saturday. He was pressed into service on Oct. 23 when Jack Tuttle got injured on the first drive of the Ohio State game, injuring his foot when he was tackled after throwing a touchdown pass. McCulley struggled that day, but then played much better at Maryland, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

He struggles last week at Michigan, throwing for only 88 yards and really only having one good drive the entire time.

And that's the prediction dilemma. Do we see a McCulley who can move the team and put up points like he did in the 38-35 loss to Maryland? Or do we see the 18-year-old who seems overwhelmed by the moment at Michigan?

I think, because of the level of opposition, that it might be more of the former on Saturday. I think Indiana will win for two reasons. One will be that thanks to having another week of preparation and being at home, McCulley will be more comfortable. I think they'll be able to score at least a little bit.

And to me, this game hinging on Indiana's defense taking control and saying we are sick of losing and this ends right now. This group played pretty well at Michigan and they need to stick it to Rutgers today.

I think they will play well, and will control the game. Indiana scores enough to finally get a win.

I'm taking Indiana, 20-16. My confidence level is very low, of course, because this team has been hard to figure out all year. But I think all the veterans on that defensive unit really step up in a big way and the Hoosiers' offense makes just enough plays to win.

I do feel much more confident in the fact that this will be a low-scoring game than I do the margin of victory. Defense rules the day. That's the guess, along with a narrow Indiana victory.