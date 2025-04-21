Highly-Touted Ohio Prospect Henry Ohlinger Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal is open for football, but players can be signed the traditional way from high schools too. Indiana went the latter route to get a highly-ranked recruit.
Running back and linebacker Henry Ohlinger committed to Indiana on Monday. He indicated as much via his social media feed. Ohlinger will be eligible to play starting in the 2026 season.
Ohlinger, from Columbus, Ohio, played for Grandview Heights High School in the Columbus area. According to 247Sports.com’s composite ranking, Ohlinger is a four-star recruit.
According to 247Sports, Indiana bested Miami (Fla.), Boston College, Rutgers, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbia, Cornell, East Carolina, Iowa, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia and Yale for Ohlinger.
Ohlinger rushed for 1,728 yards for Grandview Heights in 2024. He averaged a whopping 12.4 yards per carry. He scored 32 touchdowns as Grandview Heights went 12-1.
Ohlinger is also a standout linebacker. He had 12 sacks and was first-team All-State in Ohio.
