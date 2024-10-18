How To Watch Indiana Football Against Nebraska in Week 8
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In its biggest game in several years, Indiana hosts Nebraska with plenty at stake.
The Hoosiers are off to their best start since 1967, heading to their homecoming game on Saturday. In coach Curt Cignetti's first season, Indiana is tied for first place in the Big Ten standings at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, along with Oregon and Penn State.
Nebraska is perhaps the toughest opponent Indiana will have faced at this point in the season, arriving in Bloomington with a 5-1 record and sitting just outside the AP Top 25 poll. In their second season under coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers are coming off back-to-back wins over Purdue and Rutgers.
The game has garnered national attention. It will air on FOX at Noon ET, and the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will preview all the action live outside the south end zone of Memorial Stadium, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.
*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog written by Todd Golden. To check that out, CLICK HERE.
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
- Who: No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1)
- What: Indiana's homecoming game
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show airs live from Bloomington at 10 a.m.)
- Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 82)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 49.5 points as of Friday morning on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Recent results: Both teams are coming off a bye week. Indiana defeated Maryland 42-28 on Sept. 28, then defeated Northwestern 41-24 in Evanston, Ill on Oct. 5. Nebraska won 28-10 at Purdue on Sept. 28, then won 14-17 at home against Rutgers on Oct. 5.
- Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. Nebraska went 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten, with conference wins over Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 10-9-3. Nebraska won the most recent matchup 35-21 on Oct. 1, 2022 in Lincoln, Neb., led by 136 rushing yards from Anthony Grant and 270 passing yards from Casey Thompson. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 50% of his passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and the Hoosiers rushed for just 67 total yards. Nebraska holds a 2-1 series advantage since 2016, but Indiana became bowl eligible in 2019 with a win in Lincoln. The remaining matchups all occurred between 1936-78, with Indiana going 9-7-3. Nebraska has won six of the last seven matchups, and Indiana has not beaten the Cornhuskers in Bloomington since 1945.
- Quarterback matchup: Indiana added Ohio University transfer Kurtis Rourke during the offseason, and he has completed 118 of 160 passes (73.8%) for 1,752 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. Nebraska starts true freshman Dylan Raiola, a five-star recruit, who has completed 113 of 169 passes (66.9%) for 1,358 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 64 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and south winds at two miles per hour at Noon ET on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
Meet the Coaches
- Matt Rhule, Nebraska: Rhule, 10-8 at Nebraska, is in his second season at Nebraska. He returned to the college game after coaching the Carolina Panthers to an 11-27 record. The Panthers hired Rhule before the 2020 season and fired him after a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign. Rhule led a major turnaround at Baylor prior to his stint with the Panthers. Baylor went 1-11 under Rhule in 2017, but he improved to 7-6 in 2018 and 11-3 in 2019. Rhule got the job at Baylor after being the Temple head coach from 2013-16 and posting a 28-23 record. The Owls won 10 games in each of Rhule's last two seasons. Prior to his first head coaching job at Temple, Rhule was the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012. He held various assistant coaching positions at Temple from 2006-11. Rhule played linebacker at Penn State from 1994-97 and began his coaching career as an assistant at Penn State, Albright College, Buffalo, UCLA and Western Carolina.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 6-0 at Indiana, is in his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
