Breaking: Indiana Special Teams Coach William Inge Headed to Fresno State

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana special teams coach William Inge is set to become the defensive coordinator at Fresno State, according to multiple outlets.

FootballScoop.com reported that Inge will join former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer in Fresno. DeBoer was named the head coach at Fresno State in December, but stuck around to coach Indiana's offense in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl before starting up in Fresno. He had been the offensive coordinator at Fresno for two years before coming to Indiana for his one year in turning around Indiana's offense.

Inge has experience coaching linebackers or defensive linemen during stops at Indiana, at the University of Buffalo, with the Buffalo Bills, at Cincinnati, San Diego State and at Colorado as well. He has been at Indiana for seven years, coaching linebackers for five and special teams for two.

Along the way, Inge has coached some notable players such as Khalil Mack, Mario Williams, Kyle Williams, Chris Covington, Tegray Scales, Marcus Oliver, according to FootballScoop.

Reached Wednesday night in Fresno, DeBoer had no comment on the report. FootballScoop said that a formal announcement is expected later in the week. 

Indiana finished 8-4 in the regular season, the most wins in a year since 1993. They lost their bowl game to Tennessee last week, 23-22. Special teams mistakes were part of it. Kicker Logan Justus missed an extra point and a late long field goal attempt, and Indiana failed to cover an onside kick during Tennessee's fourth quarter comeback.

