For Indiana's Defense, Lack of Takeaways Equate to Lack of Wins

Last year, one of the biggest reasons behind Indiana's successful season was their ability to create turnovers. That hasn't happened this year, and it's clearly reflected in their 2-7 record. It also hasn't helped having starting cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor out with injuries.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The one key word that's a constant for Indiana's defense every year is takeaways. They live and die with them, and we've seen proof of that in the past two years.

Last year, Indiana created turnovers at a record pace, getting 17 interceptions and three fumble recoveries in just eight games. This year, in nine games, they have only nine turnovers, five interceptions and four fumbles.

That's a big difference, the difference between winning and losing. Last week's 29-7 loss to Michigan was a perfect example of that. The Hoosiers didn't create a turnover until late in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was no longer in doubt.

"There's no less focus on them," Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said. "Schematically, when you go from being a zone vision team, which is really what Indiana defense was last year, pure zone vision is where everybody's looking at the quarterback dropping. There's give and take with the ball. One, you see the ball thrown, and you have a chance at more takeaways, but you also may give up more explosive plays."

It's no secret that Indiana's offense has dealt with a slew of injuries this season, and has been forced to make adjustments and scheme changes. That's also the case with the defense, who have missed cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor this past month.

Mullen, an All-American cornerback candidate, suffered a leg injury before the Penn State game on Oct. 2 and couldn't go. Taylor got hurt in that game, and has only been able a get in for a few plays since then.

Without these two cornerbacks, Warren said the defense has had to alter the game plan to fit the guys stepping in for the starters, and play a little more conservatively.

"When your defense isn't 100%, you do things schematically to help guys out, to change maybe a tendency, to not let one-on-one situations happen in an abundance in the game," Warren said.

The problem is, the new schemes aren't allowing Indiana to force turnovers. The Hoosiers did some good things in Ann Arbor — they had four sacks against a Michigan offense that had only allowed two sacks the entire season — but no turnovers until the end.

"I think sometimes there's certain years they go your way, but we haven't changed the emphasis," Coach Tom Allen said regarding turnovers. "I know that for sure. It's always been a massive emphasis for me, and that will never change."

Last year, Indiana's offense protected the ball well, but that group has been turning it over far too much this season. It's been a real problem, especially since the defense hasn't been able to get the ball back.

"I know we're still continuing to play a combination of man and zone and vision coverages and match mans like we've always done, so that part hasn't changed dramatically," Allen said. "The system hasn't changed. It's tweaked a little bit every year, but yeah, to me it's just not getting takeaways. That's the biggest difference."

Indiana is home on Saturday against a Rutgers team that has also struggled on both sides of the ball. The Scarlet Knights, who lost to Wisconsin 52-3 last week, turned the ball over four times against the Badgers.

The Hoosiers would love to do the same. Indiana had three interceptions in a 37-21 win over Rutgers last year in Piscataway, N.J., and that's a formula for success.