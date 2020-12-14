HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Football Checks in at No. 7 in AP Poll for First Time Since 1967

This is the eighth-straight week Indiana has been ranked inside the top 25 and fifth time in the top 10 this season.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the fifth time this season, Indiana football is ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers checked in at No. 7 on Sunday, which is their highest ranking this season. Indiana was No. 8 the previous week and couldn't play against Purdue last week due to COVID-19 within both programs.

But, a number of top 10 teams suffered some losses, so the 6-1 Hoosiers moved up one spot.

This is Indiana's first time being ranked No. 7 in the AP poll since 1967. It's also tied for the third-highest ranking in program history.

This is also the eight-straight week Indiana has been ranked inside the top 25, which is just one week shy of the program record, which was nine-straight weeks in 1945.

Indiana is currently scheduled to play Purdue this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington. Both teams are monitoring their COVID-19 situations this week in hopes of playing Friday night.

Indiana Football History in AP Poll

2020: 17, 13, 10, 9, 12, 10, 8, 7

2019: 24

1994: 25

1993: 23, 17, 19, 21, 21, 21, 21

1991: 25

1990: 22, 20

1988: 18, 14, 20, 20

1987: 20, 15, 11, 18, 16, 20

1979: 19

1969: 14, 10

1968: 13, 15, 13, 19, 19

1967: 10, 7, 6, 5, 4

1950: 19

1948: 17

1946: 18, 20, 20

1945: 8, 8, 8, 5, 6, 4, 4, 4, 4

1944: 19, 20, 17, 15

1942: 18

1937: 17, 20

Below is the full AP top 25 rankings for this week:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Iowa State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Georgia

11. Florida

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. BYU

15. Northwestern

16. North Carolina

17. Louisiana-Lafayette

18. Iowa

19. Miami

20. Tulsa

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Buffalo

24. NC State

25. San Jose State

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1

