Indiana Football Checks in at No. 7 in AP Poll for First Time Since 1967
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the fifth time this season, Indiana football is ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top-25 poll.
The Hoosiers checked in at No. 7 on Sunday, which is their highest ranking this season. Indiana was No. 8 the previous week and couldn't play against Purdue last week due to COVID-19 within both programs.
But, a number of top 10 teams suffered some losses, so the 6-1 Hoosiers moved up one spot.
This is Indiana's first time being ranked No. 7 in the AP poll since 1967. It's also tied for the third-highest ranking in program history.
This is also the eight-straight week Indiana has been ranked inside the top 25, which is just one week shy of the program record, which was nine-straight weeks in 1945.
Indiana is currently scheduled to play Purdue this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington. Both teams are monitoring their COVID-19 situations this week in hopes of playing Friday night.
|Indiana Football History in AP Poll
2020: 17, 13, 10, 9, 12, 10, 8, 7
2019: 24
1994: 25
1993: 23, 17, 19, 21, 21, 21, 21
1991: 25
1990: 22, 20
1988: 18, 14, 20, 20
1987: 20, 15, 11, 18, 16, 20
1979: 19
1969: 14, 10
1968: 13, 15, 13, 19, 19
1967: 10, 7, 6, 5, 4
1950: 19
1948: 17
1946: 18, 20, 20
1945: 8, 8, 8, 5, 6, 4, 4, 4, 4
1944: 19, 20, 17, 15
1942: 18
1937: 17, 20
Below is the full AP top 25 rankings for this week:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Cincinnati
7. Indiana
8. Iowa State
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Georgia
11. Florida
12. Oklahoma
13. USC
14. BYU
15. Northwestern
16. North Carolina
17. Louisiana-Lafayette
18. Iowa
19. Miami
20. Tulsa
21. Texas
22. Liberty
23. Buffalo
24. NC State
25. San Jose State
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1
