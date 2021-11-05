Opposing Sideline: What to Know About the Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has had a nice bounce-back season after 2020's COVID-infused 2-4 disaster that included a loss to Indiana for the first time since 1987.

The Wolverines are 7-1 this year, with the first loss coming just last Saturday at Michigan State. They're ranked in the top-10 again, and host Indiana on Saturday night in a primetime game at the Big House, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

I reached out to my Sports Illustrated/FanNation colleague Brandon Brown up in Ann Arbor to check in on the Wolverines. Brandon is the publisher of Wolverine Digest, our Michigan site, and they do a great job of covering Michigan football and basketball.

Here's our "Know The Enemy'' story on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, written by Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest:

Michigan's Strength

Eight games into the season and Michigan’s strength is still its rushing attack, but maybe not as much as it was at the beginning of the year. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins make up the best one-two running back punch in the Big Ten and have the Wolverines at No. 7 nationally with 239.9 yards per game.

Both of them have scored 10 rushing touchdowns on the season and both have the propensity for the big play. The offensive line is dinged up and struggled a bit against Michigan State, but there are eight or nine guys who have played up front and they should be able to hold their own against a pretty solid Indiana defensive line.

Michigan's Weakness

Michigan doesn’t have just one glaring weakness, but a few things didn’t work as well as they needed to last week against the Spartans. The Wolverines gave up five rushing touchdowns to Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, and the defense also struggled as a whole in key moments (fourth downs, two-point conversions) while repeatedly having substitution issues. The defense looked like a strength through seven weeks under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, but got beat up pretty good against the Spartans.

On the flip side, the passing game was virtually nonexistent through seven weeks but really came alive in East Lansing. Cade McNamara threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns after barely putting the ball in the air during the first seven games. McNamara did miss a couple of key throws over the course of 60 minutes, but he showed that he can play winning football.

Three Michigan Players To Know

DE/LB Aidan Hutchinson, No. 97

At 6-foot-6 and 269 pounds, Hutchinson is big, strong, long and very athletic. During his first three years at Michigan, he was a traditional anchor defensive end tasked with setting the edge and eating up perimeter blockers. Now, he’s a stand-up, hybrid pass rusher and is truly thriving in his new role. He’s tied for the lead with David Ojabo with 7 sacks through eight games and is literally the highest-graded edge rusher in the country per Pro Football Focus.

He has hurried opposing quarterbacks at least 20 times this season and consistently seems to be in the right place at the right time. He has a knack for making big plays and because of his motor and conditioning, rarely comes off the field. He’s doing it all for Michigan as a senior captain.

DE/LB David Ojabo, No. 55

Opposite Hutchinson, you’ll find Ojabo. As a third-year player, Ojabo is really hitting his stride. He’s only been playing football for a handful of years after being born in Nigeria and growing up in Scotland. Now that he’s been at Michigan learning and lifting, he’s getting the most out of his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame.

He’s an elite athlete with legit track speed and now he’s equipped with several effective pass-rush moves. As mentioned above, he also has 7 sacks on the season and routinely manages to strip the ball away from opposing quarterbacks. Teams knew they had to game plan for Hutchinson, but now Ojabo is at or near the top of the scouting report as well.

RB Blake Corum, No. 2

Corum is just a sophomore, but he has established himself as Michigan’s best back. He has carried the ball 129 times for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games and also scored a touchdown through the air. He’s also a dynamic weapon as a kick returner. He hasn’t reached the end zone on a kickoff yet, but he does have an 80-yard return under his belt.

He’s only 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, but he’s rocked up, extremely quick and fast and has great vision. Week after week, he’s good for an explosive play. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team and has earned praise from Jim Harbaugh and his teammates all season long for his approach and success.

Game Overview/Prediction:

Michigan is favored by 19, but I’m not sure I see that happening. The Wolverines are coming off their first loss of the season and have a road game against Penn State to worry about next weekend.

The senior leaders on this team seem to have it together and should keep the team focused on the Hoosiers, but I do see the potential for a slight let down, but only when it comes to the spread. Michigan will win, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t cover.

The Hoosiers have not been good this year and I expect Michigan’s offense to score quite a few points. I’m not sure Indiana can keep pace with subpar quarterback play in Ann Arbor. My pick? Michigan 34, Indiana 17