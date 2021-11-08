Publish date:
Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Rutgers in Week 11
Even though Indiana still hasn't won a game in the Big Ten this season, the Hoosiers are a big favorite against Rutgers on Saturday. Here are all of the opening lines for the six conference games in Week 11.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a rough season for both Indiana and Rutgers, and the two teams desperately need a win when they get together at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
And for the Hoosiers, who are the only team in the Big Ten to not win a game in league play this year, this might be the best time to end those struggles. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Hoosiers have opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Rutgers.
Indiana has won five straight in the series, and is 5-2 overall since first playing Rutgers in 2014.
There are six Big Ten games this week, all of them in the afternoon. Illinois and Nebraska have a bye.
Here are all of the point spreads for the Week 11 games in the Big Ten:
Rutgers at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Rutgers as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE
No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 1-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 48. CLICK HERE
Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 24.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 41.5. CLICK HERE
Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- TV: ABC
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 20-point favorite over Purdue as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 61.5. CLICK HERE
Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 6.5-point favorite over Minnesota as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE
Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland Terrapins (4-5, 2-4 in the Big Ten) at No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 5-1 in Big Ten), 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Spartan Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 13.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 62.5. CLICK HERE