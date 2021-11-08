Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Rutgers in Week 11

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a rough season for both Indiana and Rutgers, and the two teams desperately need a win when they get together at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

And for the Hoosiers, who are the only team in the Big Ten to not win a game in league play this year, this might be the best time to end those struggles. According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Hoosiers have opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Rutgers.

Indiana has won five straight in the series, and is 5-2 overall since first playing Rutgers in 2014.

There are six Big Ten games this week, all of them in the afternoon. Illinois and Nebraska have a bye.

Here are all of the point spreads for the Week 11 games in the Big Ten:

Rutgers at Indiana

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Rutgers as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State

No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 1-point favorite over Michigan as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 48. CLICK HERE

Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin

Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 24.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 41.5. CLICK HERE

Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State

Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. TV: ABC

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 20-point favorite over Purdue as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 61.5. CLICK HERE

Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 6.5-point favorite over Minnesota as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State