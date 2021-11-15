Week 12 Point Spreads: Indiana Huge Underdog to Minnesota; Ohio State, Wisconsin on Collision Course

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's Week 12 in the Big Ten, with several high stakes game on the docket that will go a long way in determining the representatives in the Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Ohio State and Wisconsin are the two hottest teams in the league right now, and they seem to be on a collision course to meet in the title game once again. They've each played in six league titles games, far and away the most appearances of any Big Ten teams, and they are heavy favorites to win huge showdowns on Saturday. They've gone head-to-head three times in the title game, with the Buckeyes winning every time.

Michigan State still has title hopes as well, but the Spartans are 19-point underdogs to the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to the SISportsbook.com website. And Wisconsin is a big favorite against Nebraska as well.

Indiana, playing out the string with a final home game against Minnesota, is a 6-point uinderdog.

There are seven Big Ten games this week, all of them in the afternoon. Here are all of the point spreads for the Week 12 games in the Big Ten, including game times and TV information:

Michigan State at Ohio State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

ABC SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 19-point favorite over Michigan State as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 66.5. CLICK HERE

Purdue at Northwestern

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Purdue is an 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 48.5. CLICK HERE

Rutgers at Penn State

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 in the Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 17.5-point favorite over Rutgers as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 47. CLICK HERE

Illinois at Iowa

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4 in the Big Ten) at No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 in Big Ten), 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

FOX Sports 1 SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 12-point favorite over Illinois as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38. CLICK HERE

Minnesota at Indiana

GAMETIME/LOCATION: Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 6-point favorite over Indiana as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 43.5. CLICK HERE

Michigan at Maryland

GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 2-5 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

Big Ten Network SISPORTSBOOK.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 14.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 55. CLICK HERE

Nebraska at Wisconsin