Indiana Football Bowl Projections Following 8-0 Start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is in the heart of the College Football Playoff discussion.
The Hoosiers defeated Washington 31-17 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, improving to 8-0 in coach Curt Cignetti's first season and matching the best start in program history with the 1967 team. No. 13 Indiana sits atop the Big Ten standings at 5-0 in conference play, rivaled by No. 1 Oregon at 5-0, No. 3 Penn State at 4-0 and No. 4 Ohio State at 3-1.
Indiana travels to Michigan State next, and then it wraps up the regular season with a home game against Michigan (5-3), a trip to Ohio State (6-1) and the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game against Purdue (1-6) in Bloomington.
The College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams this season. The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn the top four seeds and receive a first-round bye. Teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 will play first-round games on campus, followed by quarterfinal and semifinal games at historic bowl venues. The 2025 national championship is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5, and the bracket will be officially released on Dec. 8.
With four games left in the regular season, here's a list of recent bowl game projections for Indiana.
ESPN (Andrea Adelson) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Bill Connelly) – College Football Playoff: No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Eli Lederman) – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Ohio State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
ESPN (Chris Low) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN (Max Olson) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
ESPN (Adam Rittenberg) – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Clemson on Dec. 20 or 21 at Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
ESPN (Jake Trotter) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN (Paolo Uggetti) – College Football Playoff: No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Clemson on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Dave Wilson) – College Football Playoff: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
USA Today Sports – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
CBS Sports – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Indiana vs. Missouri on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Action Network – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
247Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Texas on Dec. 20 or 21 at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
College Football News – Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Indiana vs. LSU on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA DOMINATES FIRST AND FOURTH QUARTER: Indiana is the only team that hasn’t allowed a point in the first quarter this season. It has also worn down opponents in the fourth quarter, thanks to its strength and conditioning staff. CLICK HERE
- CIGNETTI BALL: One of the trademarks of Curt Cignetti’s teams is avoiding self-inflicted wounds. The Hoosiers have been strong in that department, especially in recent games. CLICK HERE
- OPTIMISM AROUND KURTIS ROURKE: As Indiana prepares for Michigan State on Saturday, coach Curt Cignetti said quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s workload will increase this week as he deals with an injured thumb. CLICK HERE
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: No. 13 Indiana takes an 8-0 record into its road contest at Michigan State on Saturday. Here's what Curt Cignetti had to say about it. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Here's the point spread and over/under for Indiana's road game against Michigan State on Saturday, plus betting results from throughout the season. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA WEARS DOWN WASHINGTON: The Hoosiers weren't spectacular, but they were solid in a 31-17 victory over Washington. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI GETS ANOTHER BONUS: Here are the details on the six-year contract Curt Cignetti signed to become Indiana's football coach, including bonuses he's earned so far, what he could earn moving forward and buyout information. CLICK HERE
- DAY AFTER PREDICTIONS: How did we do on our Indiana prognostications for the Washington game? CLICK HERE