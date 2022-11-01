Tom Allen Highlights Standout Freshmen During Bye Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Tom Allen said the bye week allowed for rehab, rest and reps.

For the many inexperienced Hoosiers, that meant a chance to prove themselves. Allen said Indiana held a "younger guys scrimmage" last Wednesday with graduate assistant coaches calling offensive and defensive plays. During the scrimmage, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said their energy stood out the most.

"Those young guys got to go play," Wilt said. "We didn't give them a big menu of calls, it was a limited amount of calls because we didn't want them burdened by thinking. We wanted them to play, just cut it loose. That was really encouraging to see."

Dasan McCullough and Jaylin Lucas are two freshmen that have most noticeably contributed on the field this season, and the future of the program relies heavily on the development of the current freshmen class. Headlined by McCullough, Allen brought in the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history in 2022. If Indiana is going to bounce back from a 2-10 season in 2021 and a 3-5 start to 2022, the current freshman class could be a big reason why.

"Got a lot of really good freshmen on that roster that need to be developed," Allen said. "And need to continue to get opportunities in practice and just keep growing and getting better."

On Monday, Allen first recognized freshman safety Phillip Dunnam, who has appeared in seven games for Indiana this year in a backup role. Dunnam was three-star recruit and ranked No. 648 overall out of North Miami Beach Senior High School in Miami, Fla. Dunnam's cousins, E.J. Biggers and Louis Delmas, were NFL defensive backs, and his uncle, Udonis Haslem, plays for the Miami Heat.

"[Dunnam's] physical upside is tremendous," Wilt said. "He has great tools and a skillset for the position. The other thing you love about defensive backs back there, and Phillip is one of these guys, if he make a mistake 'boom, next one,' he's got that amnesia and he just moves on ... Really excited for his future."

Omar Cooper Jr. has returned four kicks and played in four games for Indiana in 2022, but Allen said he will not play the rest of the season in order to maintain his redshirt status. Cooper was Indiana's third-highest ranked recruit in 2022, behind McCullough and Trevell Mullen, a four-star recruit and Tiawan Mullen's brother.

At 6-foot-1, Cooper was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 299 overall. He finished with 132 receptions for 2,856 yards, and 22 touchdowns at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, where he caught passes from current Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley.

Another wide receiver that Allen mentioned as a scout-team standout on a daily basis is Kamryn Perry. At 5-foot-9, Perry was a three-star recruit from Marietta High School in Georgia. Perry flipped his commitment from Central Michigan to Indiana last December.

"[Perry] really shows unbelievable upside and promise," Allen said. "He has elite burst and ball skills at a really high level."

Looking down the road, a potential quarterback option for Cooper and Perry is freshman Brendan Sorsby from Lake Dallas, Texas. The 6-foot-3 Sorsby was a three-star recruit and the No. 66 quarterback in his class. To watch Sorsby's highlights, CLICK HERE.

"Really talented football player that didn't get here until the summer," Allen said. "Really just learned our offense. Got a chance to be our scout team quarterback every day. Seeing him throw, he's just a really, really, really talented football player."

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kaiden Turner could see his first college action as early as this week against Penn State. With team captain Cam Jones still out with a foot injury, Turner has taken advantage of more reps and moved up to second-string on the depth chart behind Aaron Casey.

Turner was a three-star recruit and the No. 33 linebacker in the class of 2022 out of Fayetteville, Ark. He chose Indiana over Arkansas, Cal, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Memphis, Washington State Wake Forest and others.

"Every time we go live, [Turner] always seems to just make plays," Allen said. "Physical guy that is growing in his understanding of what we're doing schematically. I think that's very, very important."

Next to Turner at linebacker, Isaiah Jones has impressed Wilt lately. Jones was a three-star recruit, and chose Indiana over Minnesota, Wake Forest, Duke and others. Out of London, Ohio, Jones was a two-time Central Buckeye Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Despite not yet playing on game day, Wilt said both Turner and Jones have been very involved with game plan meetings after Cam Jones' injury.

Wilt also highlighted defensive lineman Venson Sneed, who arrived in Bloomington as a three-star recruit and the No. 515 player in his class out of Winter Park, Fla. During fall camp, Allen mentioned Sneed, along with four-star defensive lineman Nick James – the No. 307 player out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. – as young players who "don't look like freshmen." Sneed is listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and James stands at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.

In the defensive backfield, Allen and Wilt pointed out the play of Brylan Lanier and Jamari Sharpe. Lanier spent his first collegiate season in 2021 under Nick Saban as a preferred walk-on, but did not see any game action. Lanier, a Tuscaloosa, Ala. native, was a three-star recruit out of Paul W. Bryant High School. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he was the No. 1142 player and No. 99 cornerback in the class of 2021.

Lanier originally committed to Georgia State, but quickly entered the transfer portal and returned home to Tuscaloosa. Since joining Indiana, Lanier has appeared in six games for the Hoosiers in 2021, and sacked Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to force a punt on Oct. 15.

Sharpe is one of seven players in Indiana's 2022 recruiting class from the state of Florida. He played defensive back and wide receiver at Northwestern Senior High School in Miami, Fla. He was also on the track team, and ran a 10.41-second 100-meter dash to win the GMAC Championship as a senior at Miami Northwestern High School. Sharpe was listed as a three-star recruit in the No. 78 cornerback in his class, and chose Indiana over Georgia Tech and LSU.

"[Sharpe] is one of the first guys that comes to mind," Wilt said. "What he's doing, where he's growing, how he's continuing to develop. We're really excited about him, and being able to just let Jamari go out and play was really encouraging too."