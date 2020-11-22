Indiana Football Drops to No. 12 in Amway Coaches Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana drops to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
The Hoosiers were previously ranked No. 10, which was the best ranking in this poll in program history.
No. 3 Ohio State defeated Indiana 42-35 in a tough battle in Columbus on Saturday.
Indiana is now 4-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings.
Indiana will be hosting Maryland this week. The Terrapins haven't played in two weeks due to COVID-19.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Georgia
11. Oregon
12. Indiana
13. Northwestern
14. Oklahoma
15. Iowa State
16. Marshall
17. Coastal Carolina
18. USC
19. Auburn
20. Wisconsin
21. Texas
22. Oklahoma State
23. North Carolina
24. Louisiana-Lafayette
25. Tulsa
Other receiving votes:
Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.
