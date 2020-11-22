HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Football Drops to No. 12 in Amway Coaches Poll

Indiana dropped two spots in the Amway Coaches Poll after losing to Ohio State on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana drops to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.

The Hoosiers were previously ranked No. 10, which was the best ranking in this poll in program history.

No. 3 Ohio State defeated Indiana 42-35 in a tough battle in Columbus on Saturday.

Indiana is now 4-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings.

Indiana will be hosting Maryland this week. The Terrapins haven't played in two weeks due to COVID-19.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Indiana

13. Northwestern

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Marshall

17. Coastal Carolina

18. USC

19. Auburn

20. Wisconsin

21. Texas

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. Tulsa

Other receiving votes:

Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.

