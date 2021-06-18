FanDuel Places Indiana Football's Over/Under Number Lower Than Expected

Indiana spent a lot of the 2020 season in the top-10 and big things are expected this year, but the over/under win totals release from FanDuel.com seems a little low.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's football team has posted a 14-5 record during the past two regular seasons, and have 18 starters coming back on both sides of the ball in 2021, looking for another high national ranking.

But when FanDuel.com released its 2021 over/under win totals for all college football teams this season, they set their mark at just 7.5 wins, which sure seems low.

Indiana was 6-1 last year in the regular season, beating Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin and losing only to national runner-up Ohio State. Indiana won as underdogs against Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Indiana is tied for fifth with Michigan in the Big Ten totals. Ohio State is first, and Illinois is last. Rutgers was not listed.

Last year, Ohio State won the Big Ten East, and played Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Indiana opens the season on Sept. 4 at Iowa.

Here are the totals for all Big Ten teams during this year's 12-game regular season:

Ohio State (11)

Wisconsin (9.5)

Penn State (9)

Iowa (8.5)

Michigan (7.5)

Indiana (7.5)

Minnesota (7)

Northwestern (6.5)

Nebraska (6)

Maryland (5.5)

Purdue (5)

Michigan State (4.5)

Illinois (3.5)

