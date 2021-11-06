GameDay Prediction: My, How Times Have Changed in 12 Months with Indiana, Michigan

This time a year ago, Indiana announced its arrival as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten East, whipping Michigan 38-21 to snap a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines. The win seems like a long time ago now, with the 2021 Hoosiers struggling to a 2-6 record and facing Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday as a three-touchdown underdog. Here's my GameDay Prediction.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — My favorite prediction last year was also my easiest. I knew that Indiana was going to end its 24-game losing streak to Michigan because they had better athletes all over the field.

And it played out that way, with Indiana winning 38-21 in Bloomington despite being a 3.5-point underdog at home to then No. 23-ranked Michigan. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was fabulous that day for the Hoosiers, completing 30 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. The Hoosiers beat Michigan for the first time since 1987, and Michigan fans were immediately howling for Jim Harbaugh's scalp.

Michigan losing to Indiana? That's just never supposed to happen.

I rewatched that game Friday, and Penix was a pleasure to watch, zipping in passes with pinpoint accuracy and tearing up the Michigan secondary drive after drive after drive.

But my, have times changed. Back in the summer, I thought Indiana could come to Ann Arbor and snap another long losing streak. The Hoosiers haven't won in the Big House since the Rose Bowl season of 1967, and streak that's reached 20 losses now.

But as it turns out nine weeks into the season, Michigan is better than we thought and the Hoosiers have been far worse. Injuries have had a lot to do with that — Penix returned from an ACL tear but was never the same and now has a shoulder injury and backup Jack Tuttle is out with a foot injury — and losses like D.J. Matthews, Tiawan Mullen, Reese Taylor and others have been devastating.

That's been a big reason why Indiana is 2-6 and 0-5 in the league, the only team without a conference win so far. Sure, the schedule is brutal — Michigan is the sixth opponent in nine weeks that has been ranked No. 8 or higher at some point this season — but there's more to it than that.

And we have to be honest about that. Indiana, quite simply, just hasn't played very well. Haven't coached very well either, and it's all added up to a lot of losses.

It's added up to a huge point spread, too. Michigan is favored by 20.5 points on Saturday afternoon, according to the SISportsbook.com website.

Meanwhile, the stat geeks will argue that 7-1 Michigan is the most well-rounded team in the league, with the No. 3-ranked offense and No. 4-ranked defense. No one has a better combined pairing. They eye test says they're pretty good on both sides of the ball too, and can you hurt you in a lot of ways. They had won seven straight before losing to undefeated Michigan State 37-33 last week in East Lansing.

And the eye test on Indiana? It tells a completely story, of course. They aren't very good on either side of the ball, and the defense — which is supposed to be carrying this team — is dead last in the Big Ten, giving up 31.6 points per game.

Saturday night in the Big House, before more than 107,000 fans, true freshman Donaven McCulley will get the call at quarterback for the Hoosiers. He's going to be very good some day — the former Lawrence North star who was playing high school football in front of a thousand fans this time last year — but today might not be that day. The moment just might be too big for an 18-year-old kid.

He has the physical tools to make some plays, especially with his feet, but there is no way to replicate all the noise he is going to face on Saturday night. It's going to be very hard to audible or even make line adjustments. That takes a lot of experience, and he just doesn't have any.

I thought Indiana's offense would struggle last week, and I was wrong. McCulley did make some plays in the passing game and Stephen Carr had a big 66-yard run. But Maryland's defense — 13th in the league, ahead of only Indiana — is a mere shadow of Michigan's stout group. The Hoosiers are going to struggle to run against Michigan, and the Wolverines are going to force McCulley to beat them.

I just think it's too soon for that.

I'm picking Michigan to win, 26-13. I do think Indiana's defense, which has a lot of prideful veterans on it, will play better on Saturday night. than they did the past two weeks. I think they'll be good on third down and force some field goals. But I just don't think it's enough.

Indiana's players have remained positive, and they've said all the right things, that they still have some statements to make here in November. This is their last national TV stage, more than likely, so showing up big on Saturday night would go a long way in easing all of this pain.

But I said can't see. Not tonight, not this year.

Michigan 26, Indiana 13.