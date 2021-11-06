How to Watch Indiana's Game at Michigan on Saturday Night; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana is the only team in the Big Ten without a conference win, which is a good reason why they are three-touchdown underdogs to Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV, the latest on the point spread and much more.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the pendulum swung back in Indiana's direction last year in its one-side rivalry with blueblood Michigan. The Hoosiers won easily in Bloomington, rolling up an impressive 38-21 win and snapping a 24-game losing streak to Michigan in the process, which dated back to 1987.

That win — and the others that followed during the Hoosiers' 2020 dream season — was supposed to catapult Indiana into the top of the conversation in the Big Ten, but this year has been a disaster and the Hoosiers are now just 2-6 and huge underdogs when the two teams get together on Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with the Michigan Wolverines, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and information on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith. Point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 51.5. There has been plenty of line movement all week. It started at 19.

Michigan leads the all-time series 59-10, including a 39-7 mark in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have won 20 straight game in Ann Arbor against Indiana, dating back to Oct. 21, 1967, a 27-20 win by Indiana that helped Indiana on the past to their only Rose Bowl appearance. Last meeting: The Hoosiers erased a 24-game losing streak to Michigan last year, beating the Wolverines 38-21 on Nov. 7 a year ago to move to 3-0. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., had a terrific day, completing 30-of-50 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Stevie Scott rushed for 97 yards for Indiana, and was great at bleeding the clock down the stretch. Indiana's defense was tremendous, limiting Michigan to just 13 rushing yards, and Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews both had interceptions for Indiana.

