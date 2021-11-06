How to Watch Indiana's Game at Michigan on Saturday Night; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, the pendulum swung back in Indiana's direction last year in its one-side rivalry with blueblood Michigan. The Hoosiers won easily in Bloomington, rolling up an impressive 38-21 win and snapping a 24-game losing streak to Michigan in the process, which dated back to 1987.
That win — and the others that followed during the Hoosiers' 2020 dream season — was supposed to catapult Indiana into the top of the conversation in the Big Ten, but this year has been a disaster and the Hoosiers are now just 2-6 and huge underdogs when the two teams get together on Saturday night in Ann Arbor.
Here's how to watch Indiana's game with the Michigan Wolverines, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and information on the coaches and the game.
How to watch Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Capacity: 107,601)
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- TV Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Krystle Rich (sideline).
- Radio: IU Radio Network; XM 385, SXM App 975
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.
- Point spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 51.5. There has been plenty of line movement all week. It started at 19.
- This year's records: Indiana is 2-6 overall, 0-5 in the Big Ten; Michigan is 7-1, 4-1 in the Big Ten
- Last season's records: Indiana was 6-2 overall, and 6-1 in the Big Ten, losing to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla; Michigan was 2-4 overall, and 2-4 in the Big Ten..
- Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 59-10, including a 39-7 mark in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have won 20 straight game in Ann Arbor against Indiana, dating back to Oct. 21, 1967, a 27-20 win by Indiana that helped Indiana on the past to their only Rose Bowl appearance.
- Last meeting: The Hoosiers erased a 24-game losing streak to Michigan last year, beating the Wolverines 38-21 on Nov. 7 a year ago to move to 3-0. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., had a terrific day, completing 30-of-50 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Stevie Scott rushed for 97 yards for Indiana, and was great at bleeding the clock down the stretch. Indiana's defense was tremendous, limiting Michigan to just 13 rushing yards, and Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews both had interceptions for Indiana.
- Coaches: Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He is 26-28 (.481) in his fifth season as Indiana's head football coach. His 24 wins over his first four years are the most for an IU head coach during that time period. Jim Harbaugh returned home to Michigan in 2015 and has been a college head coach for 14 years, three at San Diego, four at Stanford and now seven at Michigan. He is 114-50 overall, and is 56-23 at Michigan. He has a 5-1 record against Indiana.
- Rankings: Michigan is ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll that came out on Tuesday. They are ranked No 9 in the Associated Press poll, and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. The Hoosiers are unranked, but were No. 17 in both polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out of the top-25 after the season-opening loss to Iowa. In the Sagarin computer rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 69 and Michigan is No. 5.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the forecast calls for clear skies and the temperature at kickoff is expected to be 43 degrees.
Read More
Related stories on Indiana football
- CRASH COURSE FOR McCULLEY: Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley has taken almost all of the first-team reps this week, and is getting a crash course on what it's like to play in front of more than 100,000 fans, which he'll see Saturday night at Michigan. CLICK HERE
- PENIX PLANS TO PLAY THIS SEASON: Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said that he is recovering well from a shoulder injury suffered on Oct. 2, and that he "plans to play'' again before this season is over. Here is his story and video. CLICK HERE
- HENDERSHOT KEEPS BREAKING RECORDS: Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot had a huge game against Maryland, catching six balls for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and broke another school record in the process. He's now the all-time leader in receptions and yardage for a tight end in IU history. CLICK HERE
- DONAVEN McCULLEY WILL GET 2ND START: Indiana true freshman quarterback McCulley had a positive start versus Maryland last week. He prepares for his second start with a Hoosier offense adjusting to his style of play against a top 10 ranked Michigan. CLICK HERE