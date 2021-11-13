How To Watch Indiana's Football Game With Rutgers on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is still looking for its first Big Ten win of the season, and the Hoosiers have an excellent chance of getting on Saturday when. they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers are a touchdown favorite over Rutgers, a team they have beaten five years in a row. But HOW the Hoosiers are going to win is still a bit of an unknown, because injuries are still in play at both the quarterback and running back position.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said that veteran quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) have returned to practice, but wouldn't commit on how available they might be on game day. True freshman Donaven McCulley, who has started the last two games at Maryland and Michigan, will likely get his first home start against Rutgers.
There are issues at running back as well, where starter Stephen Carr was forced out of last Saturday's game at Michigan with an ankle injury. He's been back out of the field too, but will be a game-time decision. If he can't go, walk-on running backs Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Chris Childers will handle the bulk of the load, and Allen said that Charlie Spegal and freshman David Holloman have been getting reps with the first and second team, too.
How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knight at Indiana Hoosiers
- Who: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- TV Announcers: : Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst) & Elise Menaker (sideline)
- Radio: : IU Radio Network; Sirius 119, XM 195, SXM App 958:
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.
- Point spread: Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite over Rutgers, according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 42.5.
- This year's records: Rutgers is 4-5 on the season and 1-5 in the Big Ten. Indiana is 2-7 overall, 0-6 in the Big Ten.
- Last season's records: Indiana was 6-2 overall, and 6-1 in the Big Ten, losing to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla; Rutgers was 3-6 overall, and 3-6 in the Big Ten.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 5-2, and is 2-1 in Bloomington.
- Last meeting: The Hoosiers won 37-21 in the second game of the season a year ago in Piscataway, N.J. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was 17-for 26 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Peyton Hendershot had two touchdown receptions, and Ty Fryfogle had the other. Receiver Whop Philyor had five catches for 137 yards. Indiana's defense had three interceptions.
- Coaches: Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He is 26-29 (.473) in his fifth season as Indiana's head football coach. His 24 wins over his first four years are the most for an IU head coach during that time period. Greg Schiano is in his second stint at Rutgers. He is 7-11 in his two years, and 4-11 in the Big Ten. During his first stint at Rutgers from 2001-11, he was 68-67.
- Rankings: Neither team is ranked. The Hoosierst were No. 17 in both polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out of the top-25 after the season-opening loss to Iowa. In the Sagarin computer rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 67 and Rutgers is No. 80.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the forecast calls for cloudy skies and the temperature at kickoff is expected to be 38 degrees.
