Indiana Back in Primetime Again For Saturday's Game at Michigan

    • November 1, 2021
    Even though Indiana is winless in the Big Ten so far this season, the television networks are still taking a chance on them to be suitable competition for Michigan. The two teams will square off on Saturday night in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on FOX.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Gametimes and TV destinations are now set for Week 10 in the Big Ten, and Indiana, despite a five-game league losing streak is back on primetime.

    The Hoosiers' game with Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be telecast to national audience on FOX.

    Indiana is just 2-6 on the season after losing 38-35 to Maryland on Saturday. Michigan is 7-1, losing for the first time when Michigan State came back to beat them 37-33 last Saturday in East Lansing.

    Indiana beat Michigan a year ago, winning 38-21 in Bloomington on Nov. 7. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win, the Hoosiers's first against Michigan since Oct. 24, 1987. Indiana snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines with the big win.

    Indiana hasn't won at Ann Arbor since the 1967 Rose Bowl season. That losing streak is at 20 games right now. Michigan leads the overall series 59-10.

    Here is the rest of the Big Ten schedule for Week 10, with gametimes and TV information:

    • Ohio State (7-1 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Nebraska (3-6 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten), Noon ET. (TV: FOX)
    • Illinois (3-6 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET, (TV: ESPN2)
    • Michigan State (8-0 overall, 5-0 in Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
    • Penn State (5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten) at Maryland (5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • Wisconsin (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-4 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Iowa (6-2 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten) at Northwestern (3-5 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Indiana (2-6 overall, 0-5 in Big Ten) at Michigan (7-1 overall , 4-1 in Big Ten). (TV: FOX)
    • INDIANA LOSES TO MARYLAND: Indiana's decimated secondary allowed 419 passing yards to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Saturday, and lost their fifth straight Big Ten, falling 38-35 to the Terrapins in College Park. CLICK HERE

