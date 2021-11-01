Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Point Spreads: Indiana Massive Underdog Against No. 9 Michigan on Saturday Night
    Indiana hasn't lived up to expectations this year, and with a primetime showdown with Michigan looming, the Hoosiers are nearly three-touchdown underdgos on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Here is the opening point spread, plus lines for all of the Week 10 Big Ten games.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has yet to win a Big Ten game this season, and it looks like the oddsmakers don't think they're going to win on Saturday night, either.

    The Hoosiers (2-6, 0-6 in the Big Ten) play No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1) in the Big House on Saturday night in a primetime showdown on FOX. But the Wolverines are expected to romp. According to the Fanduel.com gambling website, Michigan is a 19.5-point favorite.

    Indiana beat Michigan a year ago, winning 38-21 in Bloomington on Nov. 7. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win, the Hoosiers' first against Michigan since Oct. 24, 1987. Indiana snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines with the big win.

    Indiana hasn't won at Ann Arbor since the 1967 Rose Bowl season. That losing streak is at 20 games right now. Michigan leads the overall series 59-10.

    Here are all of the point spreads for the Week 10 games in the Big Ten:

    No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: FOX
    • FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite over Nebraska as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 63.5. CLICK HERE

    Illinois at Minnesota 

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. 
    • TV:  ESPN2
    • FanDuel.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 44.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. 
    • TV: ABC
    • FanDuel.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite over Purdue as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 52.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 22 Penn State at Maryland

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 2-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. 
    • TV: FOX Sports 1.
    • FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 11.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 55.5. CLICK HERE

    Wisconsin at Rutgers

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. 
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD:  Wisconsin is a 11.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 37.5. CLICK HERE

    No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa  is a 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE

    Indiana at No. 9 Michigan  

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5 in the Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • TV: FOX
    • FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 19.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 50.5. CLICK HERE

