Point Spreads: Indiana Massive Underdog Against No. 9 Michigan on Saturday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has yet to win a Big Ten game this season, and it looks like the oddsmakers don't think they're going to win on Saturday night, either.

The Hoosiers (2-6, 0-6 in the Big Ten) play No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1) in the Big House on Saturday night in a primetime showdown on FOX. But the Wolverines are expected to romp. According to the Fanduel.com gambling website, Michigan is a 19.5-point favorite.

Indiana beat Michigan a year ago, winning 38-21 in Bloomington on Nov. 7. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win, the Hoosiers' first against Michigan since Oct. 24, 1987. Indiana snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines with the big win.

Indiana hasn't won at Ann Arbor since the 1967 Rose Bowl season. That losing streak is at 20 games right now. Michigan leads the overall series 59-10.

Here are all of the point spreads for the Week 10 games in the Big Ten:

No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 in the Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 1-5 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. TV: FOX

FOX FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite over Nebraska as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 63.5. CLICK HERE

Illinois at Minnesota

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 4-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 FanDuel.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Illinois as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 44.5. CLICK HERE

No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue

No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC FanDuel.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite over Purdue as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 52.5. CLICK HERE

No. 22 Penn State at Maryland

No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 2-3 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. TV: FOX Sports 1.

FOX Sports 1. FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 11.5-point favorite over Maryland as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 55.5. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 11.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 37.5. CLICK HERE

No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten), 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network FANDUEL.COM POINT SPREAD: Iowa is a 11.5-point favorite over Northwestern as of Monday morning on the FanDuel.com website. The over/under is 40.5. CLICK HERE

Indiana at No. 9 Michigan