Indiana Cornerback Jaylin Williams Joins Mike & Micah Podcast on Tuesday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cornerback Jaylin Williams has been a big part of Indiana's resurgence since arriving on campus in 2018, and he's been a key component in Indiana's secondary from the first days of his freshman year.

Now a senior, the Memphis, Tenn., native is Indiana's active career leader in interceptions and he's been carrying a heavy load this year with fellow cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor out for much of the past month with injuries.

Williams is a great interview, and he will be the guest on Tuesday night for the Mike & Micah podcast broadcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill on 7th Steet and Walnut Avenue in downtown Bloomington.

We'll talk a lot about this season with Williams, and we will review last week's game at Maryland and get you prepared for this Saturday night's game at Michigan.

Williams, who was a second-team all-Big Ten selection a year ago, will also take pictures at sign autographs after the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET

