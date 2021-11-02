Skip to main content
    Indiana Cornerback Jaylin Williams Joins Mike & Micah Podcast on Tuesday Night
    Memphis, Tenn., native Jaylin Williams has had a terrific career at Indiana, playing four years at cornerback and already earning all-Big Ten honors. He's carried a heavy load this year too with his running mates Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor fighting injuries. He will be a guest on the Mike & Micah podcast Tuesday night live from Yogi's Bar & Grill.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cornerback Jaylin Williams has been a big part of Indiana's resurgence since arriving on campus in 2018, and he's been a key component in Indiana's secondary from the first days of his freshman year.

    Now a senior, the Memphis, Tenn., native is Indiana's active career leader in interceptions and he's been carrying a heavy load this year with fellow cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor out for much of the past month with injuries.

    Williams is a great interview, and he will be the guest on Tuesday night for the Mike & Micah podcast broadcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill on 7th Steet and Walnut Avenue in downtown Bloomington.

    We'll talk a lot about this season with Williams, and we will review last week's game at Maryland and get you prepared for this Saturday night's game at Michigan.

    Williams, who was a second-team all-Big Ten selection a year ago, will also take pictures at sign autographs after the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET

    The podcast can also watched live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here are all the links.

