Indiana Lands 2025 Running Back Sean Cuono
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sean Cuono became the 10th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class when he announced his commitment Monday night.
Cuono is a 6-foot, 185-pound running back from Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla. He was one of 13 recruits who took an official visit to Indiana over the weekend, and he joins cornerback Jaylen Bell as the second player in that group to commit.
Cuono is considered a three-star recruit, ranked No. 685 in the nation, No. 55 among running backs and No. 91 in Florida. He's now the fourth-highest ranked recruit in Indiana's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 29 in the nation, per the 247 Sports Composite.
Cuono also held offers from Army, Auburn, Boston College, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Howard, Kansas State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, South Carolina, Toledo, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia.
As a junior in 2023, Cuono rushed for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries, good for 7.1 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Cuono is the first running back to commit to Indiana in the class of 2025, and he'll be coached by new Indiana running backs coach John Miller.