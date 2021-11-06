Live Blog: Follow the Indiana-Michigan Game in Real Time
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Welcome to the Big House, home of the Michigan Wolverines. They're hosting Indiana tonight in a Big Ten East showdown,.
Michigan is 7-1 overall, and 4-1 in the Big Ten, losing its first game a week ago to Michigan State after opening the season with seven straight wins. Indiana is 2-6, and 0-5 in the league. This is their sixth game in nine weeks against a team that's been ranked No. 8 or higher at some point this season.
If you're not familiar with how our live blog works, we'll update everything that's going in here in real time. Just keep updating, and you'll see the most recent items at the top. Enjoy the game.
7:50 p.m. — Michigan gets one first down, but then Indiana's defense stiffens, forcing a punt. Good first series for an Indiana defense that's been getting scorched early lately. We're six minutes in, and no score yet.
7:40 p.m. — Indiana has a decent first drive, picking up three first downs before being forced to punt. Freshman James Evans, who's been struggling lately, buries Michigan at the 3-yard line with a perfect punt.
7:30 p.m. — Michigan has won the toss and has elected to defer. Indiana will get the ball first.
7:20 p.m. — No Tiawan Mullen or Reese Taylor in Indiana's secondary tonight. Both still nursing injuriers.
7:10 p.m. — Indiana media relations officials sent out a release prior to the game that freshman running back Trenton Howland has been suspended for two games for a violation of team rules.
- CRASH COURSE FOR McCULLEY: Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley has taken almost all of the first-team reps this week, and is getting a crash course on what it's like to play in front of more than 100,000 fans, which he'll see Saturday night at Michigan. CLICK HERE
- PENIX PLANS TO PLAY THIS SEASON: Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said that he is recovering well from a shoulder injury suffered on Oct. 2, and that he "plans to play'' again before this season is over. Here is his story and video. CLICK HERE
- HENDERSHOT KEEPS BREAKING RECORDS: Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot had a huge game against Maryland, catching six balls for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and broke another school record in the process. He's now the all-time leader in receptions and yardage for a tight end in IU history. CLICK HERE
- DONAVEN McCULLEY WILL GET 2ND START: Indiana true freshman quarterback McCulley had a positive start versus Maryland last week. He prepares for his second start with a Hoosier offense adjusting to his style of play against a top 10 ranked Michigan. CLICK HERE