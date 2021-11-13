LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Football Game With Rutgers in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to chilly Memorial Stadium, where we've skipped straight from summer to winter. It's in the mid-30s with occasional spitting freezing rain for Indiana's game with Rutgers on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and is televised on the Big Ten Network. Here are all the details on how to watch the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything going on here in the game and throw some opinion and highlights too. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing. Here we go.

12:41 — Indiana gets the ball back, but Tuttle immediately throws into double coverage and is intercepted. Rutgers takes over at the 24-yard line. The ends the first quarter. Rutgers has 108 yards of offense in the quarter, while Indiana has just 45 yards of total offense. Indiana is 0-for-4 on third down conversions. RUTGERS 14, INDIANA 0.

12:36 p.m. — Indiana's offensive line is just brutal. Tuttle gets clobbered on first-down and third-down throws before can get the ball off. Indiana forced to punt again. The offensive line has been the biggest issue with this team this year, without question.

12:27 p.m. — Rutgers marching right back down the field again, and scores another touchdown. Isaiah Pacheco scores from 3 yards out on direct snap, capping a 9-play, 70-yard drive. RUTGERS 14, INDIANA 0.

12:19 p.m. — Indiana forces a much-needed three-and-out and Rutgers is forced to punt. Indiana gets the ball back after a 49-yard punt and takes over at its own 18. Jack Tuttle, who injured his foot on Oct. 23 in the Ohio State game, comes in at quarterback and goes deep on his first threw. Malacai Holt-Bennett had a step on the defender, but the throw was just long. Indiana goes three-and-out, too.

12:12 p.m. — Indiana has a nice drive going, but it's fourth-and-1 at the Rutgers 25 and they go for it. Walk-on running back Charlie Spegal gets his first carry of the year and gets the first down. He's the former prep star at New Palestine. Indiana gets stopped on third down and settles for a 35-yard field goal attempt by Charles Campbell, but he misses it. Campbell doesn't usually miss shorties, but this one was wide left. Rutgers still leads 7-0.

12:05 — Rutgers capitalizes on the turnover and scores on an 8-yard run by Isaiah Pacheco, capping off the four-play, 21-yard run. Just 1 minutes, 13 seconds into the game, Indiana is already behind. RUTGERS 7, INDIANA 0.

12:01 p.m. — On Indiana's first play from scrimmage, true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley fumbles the exchange and Rutgers recovers. Can't ask for an uglier start.

11:40 a.m. — Injury updates for Indiana. Running back Stephen Carr and linebacker Cam Jones are both in street clothes and not playing today. No surprise with Carr, who injuried an ankle last week at Michigan, but the Jones is surprising.

11:30 a.m. — The point spread on the game has changed a bit on Saturday. On our SISportsbook.com website, it's dropped from 7.5 points for Indiana to 6.5.