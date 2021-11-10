Micah McFadden: Indiana's Tight-Knit Seniors Still Expecting a Big Finish

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden is frustrated by the Hoosiers' losing streak, but he said on Tuesday night's podcast that he and his teammates are still focused on finishing out this season the right way. Here's the full podcast.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said Tuesday that even though the Hoosiers are no longer able to get to a bowl game this season, they are still dead-set on finishing this season strong.

McFadden made his comments on Tuesday night during the Mike & Micah podcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill, and he said the Hoosiers plan on getting some wins in the final three weeks of the season, starting with Rutgers at home at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at Noon ET.

McFadden was terrific during the podcast, so give it a listen, Here are the highlights of what Micah McFadden said during Tuesday night's Mike & Micah Podcast:

— on frustrations at Michigan

"I think our team keeps fighting each week and keeps playing hard, but it's tough when you keep coming up short. I think it's just time for this team to come up with a win.''

— on injuries as a fact, not an excuse

"It's definitely difficult having injuries on both sides of the ball. A lot of key pieces are out for us. It changes the way you can play the game. Bringing in the true freshman at quarterback in Donaven McCulley, he's doing a great job back there and he's really fighting to put up numbers for this team, but we've had to change our offense to have that running quarterback style.

"Defensively, it's definitely been difficult. Guys are having to play a lot of reps on defense and special teams. Guys like (Jaylin Williams) and Noah Pierre, they'd had to do a lot. It definitely changes the dynamic for this team in what we're trying to do.

— on freshmen jitters

"When you're a freshman, things are just getting thrown at you every day. We're on the road, and that's tough for him. He's had a lot to adjust to.''

— on new goals for the final three weeks

"I think guys are just ready to come out and put on a show for another week. It's definitely difficult when you losing this many games in a stretch like this, but we've had a good practice (Tuesday) and guys are focused in on playing well on Saturday.

"I think that's what everyone is trying to do, just finish this season the right way. It's time for everyone to step up and take their games to the next level and attack each week.''

— on being back home for a couple of weeks

"I think this team is used to getting up early and practicing, so we enjoy playing early and being one of the first games of the day. We're used to that because we practice in the morning, and we like Noon games.

"The routine of the schedule helps, and being back in our home stadium and being in front of our fans really means a lot to us. It's going to be nice to be home for a couple of weeks.''

— on what he sees with Rutgers

"They're a good team with a dual-threat quarterback (Noah Vedral). He can hurt you with his feet, but he can get the ball downfield too. We've got to contain him, and shut them down on third down.

"They do a lot of things to tease your eyes in the run game. That's going to be the key, to stop their run game and force them to throw. (Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco) is a hard runner, he's feisty and he likes to get downhill. Me and Cam (Jones), we'll have to fit our gaps and contain the run, and then hopefully we can get some turnovers after that on the back end.''

— on run game vs. Michigan

"We had a good scheme. Credit to them, they played hard and they gashed us on that one run, but I thought we did a good job of containing them.''

— on the lack of turnovers

"We'd like to get a little more pressure to help with the turnovers. This week, it's up to us to get to the quarterback once he throws it.''

— on senior year and possibly last go-round

"It's obviously already disappointing that we're not going to a bowl game, because that was one of our goals besides everything else. It's definitely sad getting up here to the end in these last few games. I'm just going to play as hard as I can and finish it up the right way.

"We enjoy playing together, and no one going to stop playing hard. They've all worked too hard to quit, so that's never going to happen with this group.''

— on getting hurt by big plays

"You can't really dwell on those plays. Every play counts, and you have to make them. We haven't made a few keys plays that turned those games, but we learn from that, and we take the approach that we'll be ready to get a win on Saturday and play at a high level.''

— on this year's struggles compared to last year

"I think you're not a fluke team if you played like we did against Cincinnati or Michigan State. We could have won those games. I'm on a team of true fighters, and I'm proud to be a part of it.

"I think everybody is still on the same mission and same level right now. Regardless of the circumstances, we're going to finish it the right way.''

— on importance of leadership

"I think it's just about leaving the message that you can't take any time for granted. Four years goes by fast, and you can't let any of it to slip away. We owe it to everyone to keep playing hard.''

— on growth of program

"I'm definitely so proud of everybody I came in here with. It's been an honor to play with them. We've been through a lot together, but we've also already accomplished a lot.

"Completely, you want to be a known and recognized team and be talking about before the season. It's great having us being talked about, and we're really proud of where we've taken this program in the last four years. This season, we didn't live up to our expectations, but it's not over yet and we are going to finish it strong.''

