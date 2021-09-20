Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ‘ Should Be Good’ for Western Kentucky game

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got good news from X-rays and an MRI after a hit to his right (non-throwing) hand against Cincinnati, and will be good to go for Saturday night's game in Bowling Green against Western Kentucky.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — X-rays taken Saturday night after Indiana's 38-24 loss to Cincinnati revealed no damage to Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s right hand, and coach Tom Allen said Monday that he “should be good to go” this weekend at Western Kentucky.

Penix, who throws left-handed, was hit late in the fourth quarter and was seen holding his hand/arm while he was coming off the field.

Allen also said that Penix will “100 percent” be his starting quarterback going forward, and that “we’re all in this together.”

Indiana coach Tom Allen said that X-rays and an MRI on Michael Penix Jr.’s right hand came back negative.

Penix has had an extensive and well-documented injury history during his time in Indiana. After appearing in a backup role twice as a true freshman in 2018, he got his first start against Penn State but was injured early in the game and lost for the season with an ACL injury.

In 2019, he won a training camp quarterback battle with former starter Peyton Ramsey but then was injured in Indiana second game that season, a 52-0 blowout of Eastern Illinois. He suffered a shoulder strain in that game, and wound up missing two starts. He came back to get a couple more wins but then was injured in the Maryland game when he took a blow to the head. Two week later against Northwestern, he had a clavicle injury that ended the season. He had minor surgery to repair that in the offseason. Ramsey finished the season at QB and the Hoosiers went 8-5, their most wins in a season since 1993.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Penix was brilliant in the Hoosiers' 5-1 start, with the only loss coming at No. 2-ranked Ohio State when he threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns. But the following week, in the victory over Maryland, he tore his ACL for the second time in. non-contact injury while scrambling for extra yardage. He required surgery again, and was lost for the year for the third straight time.

He had surgery in November and worked very hard in rehabbing his knee all winter and spring long. He was back throwing with his receivers later in the summer it was a full participate in fall camp this year.

But he hasn’t been his usual self and his timing in rhythm with his receivers has been off since the beginning of the season, where he threw three interceptions in the loss Iowa, which is currently 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country. It was the first time in his career but he had a three interception game.

Prior to that during his three years in Indiana, he had thrown 414 passes and only had eight interceptions total. But then on Saturday again Cincinnati, he had a second three interception game in three weeks. He's not got six interceptions this season; he's never had more than four in a year previously.

Backup Jack Tuttle is the next man up. He played well in the Maryland game a year ago after Penix was hurt, and then got a win in his first career college start the following at No. 16 Wisconsin, when the Hoosiers won 14-6 to finish their regular season with a 6-1 record, their best winning percentage in Big Ten play since 1967 — that Rose Bowl team was also 6-1 in the league — and the second-best winning percentage in a full season outside of the 1945 Big Ten champions that went 5-0-1.

