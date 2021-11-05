Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.: 'Planning to Play Again This Year'

Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been out for five weeks now with a separated AC joint in his left throwing shoulder, but he's back to throwing again and he's planning on getting back out on the field before the season is over. "That's the plan,'' he says.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Injured Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back to throwing again, and he said that he fully expects to be able to play more football this season.

"I've been working extremely hard to try to get back on the field as soon as I can, but I'm making sure I follow all the safety precautions that the trainers are giving me, too,'' Penix said during the Mike & Micah podcast on Tuesday night. "That's the plan I'm working toward, to play again this year, and I'm doing a lot every day to make sure I can get back to where I want to be.''

Penix, the redshirt junior from Tampa, Fla., started the first five games for the Hoosiers this year, but was injured in the 24-0 loss to then No. 4-ranked Penn State on Oct. 2 in State College, Pa. He separated the AC joint in his left shoulder and has been out for five weeks now.

He's done a lot of serious rehab work and started throwing last week. He isn't practicing yet, but he's hoping to get back out on the field soon. The Hoosiers have three games left after this week's Michigan game, two home games against Rutgers and Minnesota, and the regular-season finale at Purdue.

"It's doing a lot better. I've been doing a lot more work on it, as far as movement, and I've been throwing a few times during the week, just trying to get used to it, and getting that feeling back,'' Penix said. "It's not what I've wanted yet, but I feel confident that I'll be feeling a lot better pretty soon.''

Indiana's quarterbacks room has been decimated by injuries this year. Aside from Penix's shoulder injury, backup Jack Tuttle injured his foot on the first drive of the Oct. 23 game against Ohio State while throwing a touchdown pass. He missed most of the rest of that game, plus all of last week's game at Maryland, when true freshman Donaven McCulley was forced into a starting role.

Penix, who has missed games with injuries during all four of his seasons at Indiana, felt bad for Tuttle, who was finally getting his chance to start, only to get knocked out so quickly.

"Yeah, it sucked (for Jack). I was just hoping it was nothing major and he could get right back out there,'' Penix said. "Being with him every day, we're still in meetings and we're staying mentally prepared for when we get back out there. Jack's in the training room every day, doing everything he needs to do to get back out there.''

The tight-knit quarterbacks room is rallying around McCulley now. That's just what they do.

"In our quarterback room, we all make sure we look out for one another and we want everyone to be great. We keep trying to push those guys,'' Penix said of McCulley, and walk-on Grant Gremel, who is now the backup. "We all believe in Donaven, and we just continue to push those guys so they stay locked in and be ready when their number is called. D-Mac had to step up, and this was his first start.

"I congratulated him on that freshman record for the most passing yards (242) a true freshman, but I told him we've still got a lot more to do. We've got to get that first win, and we've got to continue leading the team and making sure the team believes in you and your abilities. We all see the potential he has, and we encourage him every chance we get.''

Penix remembers what it was like to play at this level as a true freshman, where the game moves so much faster, and there's so much more to learn about protections, audibles and more. Been there, done that, and he tries to make it as easy as possible for McCulley, who's a tall, lanky quarterback like Penix. Penix is 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, McCulley is 6-5 and 210.

"Definitely I see a lot of me in him, especially the mental stuff that he sees now,'' Penix said. "Donaven is real talented and I feel like he's a player that's going to have a lot of success here. The stuff he tells me, I remember seeing that when I was a freshman. Getting older, I just try to help him get through the hard things. I tell him about the things that were confusing to me, so he doesn't have to go through that and then he can play at a high level.

"That's how it usually goes, once you get those few jitters out, it's just a ballgame and you rely on what you know.''