Health Concerns — Both Physical and Mental — Still an Issue For Indiana Against Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen doesn't like to talk about injuries, partly for competitive reasons. But he still gets asked about them, and often, because it's been such a huge problem this year for the Hoosiers.

Allen met with the media on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game against Rutgers at Memorial Stadium, and the topic of the day was the availability of healthy bodies at both the quarterback and running back positions.

Allen had answers, but nothing definitive. And when the game starts at Noon ET on Saturday, it's anyone's guess who starts — and who finishes — at the two most important positions on the offense.

At quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) have been out for weeks now, and true freshman Donaven McCulley has started the past two games, losses at Maryland and Michigan. Allen said that his two veteran quarterbacks have returned to practice, but he wouldn't commit to anyone specific for Saturday.

"(Penix and Tuttle) definitely got more opportunities and more reps this week than last, which is very positive,'' Allen said. "We will have multiple quarterbacks ready to play on Saturday. They're both further along. I would say Jack is probably further along than Michael based on just the progression. The bottom line is we're going to have multiple guys ready to go on Saturday, and we'll see how it plays itself out."

McCulley was 14-for-25 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns on Oct. 30 against Maryland, but was just 10-for-24 for 88 yards in the 29-7 loss to Michigan.

Penix got hurt on Oct. 2 at Penn State when he was taken down hard on a tackle, and separated the AC joint in his left throwing shoulder. He hasn't been able to play since, but is back to throwing. Tuttle took over, then started the Oct. 16 loss to Michigan State. But then he got hurt on the first drive a week later, and McCulley has been pressed into service ever since.

So we'll wait and see on Saturday.

There's doubt at the running back position too, after starter Stephen Carr injured an ankle early in the game against Michigan. Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Chris Childers, two walk-on running backs, carried the load from there.

"(Carr) is trying to get his way back, but we still don't know yet,'' Allen said. "Obviously the other guys that have been playing will be given great opportunities to take full advantage of that, if Stephen cannot go.

"Then, obviously, some of the younger guys like David Holloman has been getting lots of reps this week, and Charlie Spegal, as well. Those guys have been in the mix, more so here lately, just trying to see who we have to be able to give those opportunities to make plays for us.''

The running back room has been thinned out this year because Sampson James transferred to Purdue during fall camp and then Tim Baldwin Jr. quit too after a huge fumble against Cincinnati was followed by just one carry the following week. So the unproven walk-ons have had to step up behind Carr, and Childers and Ervin-Poindexter have had some moments.

If Carr can't go, they'll have to carry the load.

All of these injuries have been tough on the Hoosiers. The defense has dealt with it too, with cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor both missing most of the past month.

It's been a struggle going through a six-game losing streak, especially after all of the high expectations for this team in the preseason.

Allen has had to preach too, working hard to keep his players on task. They're 2-7 this season, and 0-6 in the Big Ten.

"(The message) has just really been focusing on the concept of persevering,'' Allen said. "To use that word and the things that wrap around that — the grit piece, which is perseverance and passion towards a long-term goal — and just trying to relate that to life.

"We are obviously trying to relate it to what we are going through now and just focus on winning each and every day. That's been a major focal point as we meet with them, talk with them, share with them, show them videos and present it in different ways and let different people talk. We've even had former players talking to them through video. Just being able to help and encourage the guys, and their mindset. We talk so much about it, and if you think about it in a normal circumstance, you still have to focus on the things you can control, be able to not look ahead and you don't want to look (in the past).

Win or lose, there's still always a game to prepare for the next week. Allen talks often about a 1-0 mindset, and how this game is the most important one because it's the next one.

"It's no different right now, even though there are things that have created this situation and where we are at,'' Allen said. "You know, we have different guys that are available or not available, but at the same time those guys that are going to be playing on Saturday have one decision to make, and that is to make sure they are absolutely locked in and focused, have prepared their very best each and every day, and for them and us to play our best football on Saturday.''