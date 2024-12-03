Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
(updated Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:33 a.m.)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wrapped up the best regular season in program history Saturday, dismantling Purdue 66-0 en route to an 11-1 record in coach Curt Cignetti's first season.
The Hoosiers likely won't play again until Dec. 20 or 21 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but they'll be plenty busy in the meantime. Cignetti said after the Purdue game he'll have one-on-one meetings with the assistant coaches and players to review the season and discuss the future. It's also a time for recruiting evaluation, hosting visits with transfer portal recruits, National Signing Day on Dec. 4, and of course, preparation for the playoffs.
The transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9 and closes Dec. 28. That window is strictly in regards to when players can enter the transfer portal. There is no deadline for them to commit to a new school. Also, players can announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal before it officially opens, which has already happened around the country.
Below is a list of players who have either announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal or have officially entered the portal, as well as incoming transfers who have announced their commitment to Indiana.
Outgoing transfers (7)
- Joshua Rudolph, linebacker: Rudolph played in 13 games across two seasons at Indiana. He made 18 total tackles as a Hoosier. Rudolph played at Austin Peay during the 2022 and 2021 seasons.
- E.J. Williams Jr., wide receiver: Williams played in 12 games across two seasons at Indiana. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver made 25 receptions for 330 yards with the Hoosiers. He played at Clemson from 2020-22, catching 40 passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns.
- Noah Bolticoff, offensive lineman: Bolticoff did not play in any games at Indiana after joining the program before the 2023 season as a transfer from TCU. He played in seven games at TCU from 2021-22.
- Donaven McCulley, wide receiver: McCulley played in 35 games for the Hoosiers dating back to the 2021 season. He began his Indiana career as a quarterback, completing 35-of-82 passes for 475 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as a true freshman. He transitioned to wide receiver before the 2022 season and hauled in 68 receptions for 849 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
- DJ Warnell, safety: Warnell transferred to Indiana prior to the 2024 season and appeared in four games for the Hoosiers. He previously played at Arizona from 2022-23 and at UCLA from 2020-21, appearing in 40 games.
- Tyrik McDaniel, safety: McDaniel transferred to Indiana before 2023 season and played in 16 games for the Hoosiers, making four tackles. He previously played at Independence Community College in 2022 and Old Dominion from 2020-21.
- Nahji Logan, linebacker: Logan joined the Hoosiers ahead of the 2024 season and played in three games. He previously played at UMass from 2020-23, totaling 128 tackles. He led UMass with 60 tackles during the 2023 season.
Incoming transfers (0)
- None yet.
Related stories on Indiana football
- CURT CIGNETTI CONTRACT DETAILS: Football coach Curt Cignetti is set to make $8,300,000, plus potential bonuses, in the first year of his new contract with Indiana. Here are the full details of the new eight-year deal. CLICK HERE
- 2024 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Here is the full 2024 Indiana football schedule, with some game time and TV information to be announced at a later date. CLICK HERE