McCulley Gets Crash Course in Preparing For Night Game in the 'Big House'

With Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle still out with injuries, true freshman Donaven McCulley will get the call at quarterback for Indiana on Saturday night when the Hoosiers take on Michigan in primetime. The 'Big House' and its 100,000-plus fans plan on making life miserable for the 18-year-old who is making just his second career start.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The plan was to be patient with Donaven McCulley this season and let the 18-year-old true freshman quarterback learn the college game at a slow and steady pace.

After all, he had had two veteran quarterbacks ahead of him that were going to get all the playing time. McCulley could watch and learn — and be better for it down the road.

But even the best laid plans need to get trashed now and then. It's been that way with McCulley now that Penix (shoulder) and Tuttle (foot) have been knocked out of action.

Just like that, now it's his football team to run, whether he's ready or not.

He was thrown into the fire three weeks ago against then No. 5 Ohio State. Tuttle injured his foot on a touchdown pass that ended Indiana's very first drive of the game. McCulley was pressed into duty, but completed just 1-of-6 passes and looked completely overwhelmed. The moment — a national TV game in the rain against the four-time defending Big Ten champions — was a bit too big for him.

"I told him after the game, 'nothing is going to feel harder than this, playing Ohio State,' Indiana senior linebacker Micah McFadden said a few weeks ago. "I told him just to focus on the next week and get ready for Maryland.''

With Penix and Tuttle still not practicing, McCulley did just that. He acquitted himself quite well against Maryland in his first career start, going 14-for-25 passing for 242 yards and two. touchdowns in the 38-35 loss.

But now comes a night game AT Michigan, in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Big House. It will be loud, something he's never seen before.

Never.

"That's the reality of where he is and he has had to grow up really fast, but I think his poise and his natural confidence is starting to show,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Thursday. "I think this is another great opportunity for him, but you never know how somebody is going to respond in those adverse conditions.

"It is going to be a very hostile environment with a whole lot of fans cheering against him, but that will be another growth opportunity for him and our team.''

There's no question that McFadden's comment will need to be amended. This now becomes the hardest moment McCulley will face.

Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) tries to elude a Maryland defender last weekend in his first career start for the Hoosiers. (USA TODAY Sports)

Preparing at a breakneck speed

It has helped that McCulley has been able to practice all week knowing that he will be the starter. He got more and more comfortable through the Maryland game a week ago, and he's getting the crash course on Michigan this week. The game plan can be built around his skill-set, and he can get the vast majority of the reps all week to get ready.

He's not so overwhelmed now, either. With each practice and each meeting and eadh challenge, he keeps getting more and more comfortable.

"You can see [his confidence building]. There's no question about it,'' Allen said. "The more he plays, the more opportunities he gets, it helps, and the game itself just sort of reinforces a lot of things.

"You can see his comfort level in this role and preparing each day for that, and that must continue every day. Everything we do, we do right up to kickoff, and that's critical here in our preparation, especially in that position, his film study and everything he is doing. You see the confidence building and growing each and every day.''

This time a year ago, McCulley was a senior at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, trying to win a sectional championship. Now he's facing at angry Michigan team — Indiana's sixth top-10 opponent in nine weeks — that not only lost its first game of the season last week at Michigan State, but is also still smarting from losing at Indiana a year ago, snapping a 24-game winning streak that dated back to 1987.

Allen said McCulley has handled the week of preparation well. He's a naturally confident kid, and that's helping. They've been pumping in crowd noise all week during practice, which will help, too.

"When I watch him practice, you can see him just feeling more comfortable and being able to make checks and adjustments to protections, doing all the things that we do when we make different calls,'' Allen said. "We obviously use all of those mechanics in practice like we would do in a game, even handling the crowd noise. We've been doing that this week for the environment we are going to be in [at Michigan].

"I just think even the throwing confidence, ball placement, the tempo with which the ball comes out of his hand, there is a higher level of belief because of reps and the experience he has from these last couple of games. I think it's a collective thing, but you can see the way he carries himself, the way he communicates more loudly — because you are louder when you are confident — as he is running the offense.

Every experience is a good experience

Allen said that getting reps against Ohio State and running the show at Maryland has sped up the learning curve, and McCulley is absorbing a lot at breakneck speed.

He is still a work in progress, without question, but he's responded to it all very well.

"There's no question when you think about the reps he got against Ohio State, as tough as that was, that was valuable,'' Allen said. "You then build off of that, and being able to bring us back at the end in the fourth quarter [at Maryland], that's really important, too.

"Being put in those situations, you can talk about that and drill it in practice, but you have to experience it. A year ago at this time, he was playing for a sectional title. It's a big difference, obviously.''

Helping out McCulley is a big deal, too, of course. It would help an 18-year-old a lot to have a solid running game he can rely on That was certainly the case last weekend at Maryland, when the Hoosiers rushed for a season-high 204 yards. Stephen Carr led the way with 136 yards, a season-high, and that included a 66-yard touchdown run, the longest of the year for the Hoosiers.

Having some success on the ground is critical, even if that includes some runs from the athletic McCulley.

"You're exactly right (about needing to run the ball), and there is no question that [Michigan] does a great job against the run. We have to find a way and create those creases and take advantage of them when we get them,'' Allen said. "Our running backs have to run extremely hard and very smart, understand the reads and be able to hit their holes appropriately and accurately and with a precision.

"Like you said, the best way to support a young quarterback is with a strong running game. We need to be able to do that, and that's a huge part of our plan. That will be expected. Michigan obviously takes a lot of pride in disrupting your offensive flow and affecting those quarterbacks. It is going to be tested for sure, but it needs to be a huge part of our success on game day, our running game.''

Getting help from the veterans

Even though Penix and Tuttle aren't practicing, they are there every day with McCulley, helping all they can. There's still plenty of conversation in the meeting rooms, and they are great team leaders, doing all they can to help the freshman.

"In our quarterback room, we all make sure we look out for one another and we want everyone to be great,'' Penix said on Tuesday night during the Mike & Micah podcast on Sports Illustrated Indiana. "We keep trying to push those guys. We all believe in Donaven, and we just continue to push those guys so they stay locked in and be ready when their number is called. D-Mac has to step up, and this was his first start.

"I congratulated him on that record for the most passing yards a true freshman, but I told him we've still got a lot more to do. We've got to get that first win, and we've got to continue leading the team and making sure the team believes in you and your abilities. We all see the potential he has, and we encourage him every chance we get.''

Penix got a taste of playing at Indiana as a true freshman, playing in three games before tearing an ACL in his first career start in 2018. He remembers was it was like, trying to feel comfortable at such a young age.

"Definitely I see a lot of me in him, especially the mental stuff that he sees now,'' Penix said. "Donaven is real talented and I feel like he's a player that's going to have a lot of success here. The stuff he tells me, the mental parts, I remember seeing that when I was a freshman. Getting older, I just try to help him get through the hard things. I tell him about the things that were confusing to me back then, so he doesn't have to go through that and then he can play at a high level.

"That's how it usually goes, once you get those few jitters out, it's just a ballgame and you rely on what you know. That's what he does.''