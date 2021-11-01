Indiana QB Donaven McCulley to Get His 2nd Start Saturday Night at Michigan

Donaven McCulley, the 18-year-old true freshman from Indianapolis, got his first start for Indiana last Saturday at Maryland, and acquitted himself fairly well. He's going to get the call again this week when the Hoosiers travel to Michigan for a primetime game on Saturday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — This was supposed to be a year of watching and learning for true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley. Indiana had veterans Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle at quarterback, and that was supposed to be enough.

But it's not, and now McCulley is the next man up. He got his first start last week at Maryland and Indiana coach Tom Allen said that "he is the guy that we're getting ready to play" on Saturday night at Michigan in a primetime game with the No. 9-ranked Wolverines.

"To me, he obviously showed a lot of positive signs of things that I expected him to be able to do,'' Allen said of McCulley's first start against Maryland, where he was 14-of-25 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns.. "I know not everybody saw that against Ohio State (two weeks ago), so that was kind of frustrating because I knew he was a different quarterback than he showed."

McCulley got some snaps in the Ohio State game two weeks ago after Tuttle was injured at the end of the first drive while throwing a touchdown pass. Walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel also saw some action in the 54-7 loss to the Buckeyes.

Still, he stayed the course and worked hard all week preparing to make that first career start against Maryland, which the Hoosiers lost 38-35.

"I think there's just a competitive toughness to him," Allen said. "I think he has that. He doesn't back down. He didn't back down when he first got thrown in there against Ohio State, and he runs behind his pads. He doesn't run high. He attacks things and believes in himself, has a pretty calm demeanor, and doesn't get frazzled."

McCulley first caught Allen's eye when he came to one of Indiana's seven-on-seven summer practices with his high school team. Allen said he loved the way he naturally threw the football. McCulley was a three-sport athlete at Lawrence North High School and had an impressive athleticism to him.

Allen said he can run the football if he needs to and has a great ability of extending plays and finding open guys downfield.

"I love the way he approaches things every day," Allen said. "He's a humble guy. He's a great teammate, and he's a hard worker, so there are a lot of good qualities that makes you excited to have him. That's why we were excited to have him on our team and expected him to be able to redshirt and to have a chance to develop even more this off season, but things change, and he's now our starting quarterback."

McCulley started slow at Maryland, but soon thereafter, there was a completely different tune. McCulley's 31-yard pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot got Indiana to the 1-yard line, and running back Stephen Carr scored from there to tie the score at 7-7.

Maryland put a lot of pressure on him, especially in the first half, but he settled down and got better as the game went along.

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said he can't put his finger on how McCulley's confidence skyrocketed in the second half, but he suggested it could be the sack that woke him up. Maybe it helped him settle in and get more comfortable.

Sheridan usually calls the game from the press box, but on Saturday he opted to work from the field so he could have more face-to-face time with McCulley.

"I thought he had some moments in the game where he did a nice job, and certainly there were some plays where we have to improve," Sheridan said. "We don't just sweep some of the mistakes under the rug and not address them. For a young player to go out there, he was competitive. He was tough."

McCulley threw 14-for-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Carr out of the backfield often, had two 31-yard throws to Hendershot and got more comfortable quarter by quarter. In the fourth quarter, he completed a 52-yard pass-and-run to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.

McCulley certainly got his feet wet, but he hasn't jumped all the way in just yet. Maryland was the first non-ranked opponent the Hoosiers played since Western Kentucky on Sept. 25, and now the stakes are higher in Ann Arbor for the road game against No. 9 ranked Michigan.

Penix, who suffered a separated shoulder in the Oct. 2 game at Penn State, is throwing again and ahead of schedule. Tuttle's foot injury is still a question mark, so it's McCulley's job on Saturday night at Michigan.

"To me right now, Donaven's the guy and we've got to keep getting him ready to play better every week," Allen said.