Indiana's College Football Playoff Projections Following 11-1 Regular Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana put an exclamation point on the 2024 season with a dominant performance against Purdue, winning the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game 66-0.
The Hoosiers finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record and an 8-1 run in Big Ten play in coach Curt Cignetti's first season. They tied for second place in the Big Ten standings, but Penn State had the tiebreaker and will face Oregon in the conference championship game.
That means Indiana has a few weeks off from games before it likely plays in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 20 or 21. ESPN gives the Hoosiers a 98.9% chance to make the 12-team playoff.
Indiana came in at No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and another set of rankings will be released Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Along with taking care of their own business, the Hoosiers got some help around the country, as losses from Miami, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M could improve Indiana's playoff seeding.
According to various national outlets, here's where Indiana is projected to land in the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 6 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
The Athletic – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Ohio State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Action Network – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Sporting News – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Bleacher Report – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
247Sports – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
College Football News – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Texas on Dec. 20 or 21 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
USA Today – College Football Playoff: Indiana vs. Ohio State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
ESPN (Adelson) – College Football Playoff: No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
ESPN (Bonagura) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Penn State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
ESPN (Connelly) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN (Hale) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ESPN (Lederman) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ESPN (Low) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Ohio State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
ESPN (Lyles Jr.) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN (Olson) – College Football Playoff: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Ohio State on Dec. 20 or 21 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
ESPN (Rittenberg) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ESPN (Schlabach) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
ESPN (Trotter) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ESPN (Uggetti) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ESPN (Wilson) – College Football Playoff: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 20 or 21 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
